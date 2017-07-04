Zornes named Honored Citizen of the Year

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Heidi Zornes has spent years getting Chewelah healthy…

When she learned that she was this year’s Honored Citizen of Chewelah, Heidi Zornes was teaching a class, something she’s done quite a bit since she and husband, Dick, moved to the valley nine years ago.

“The greatest gift a teacher can give is to be a difference maker,” Susan Schlatter wrote in a letter nominating Zornes as the Citizen of the year. “Heidi Zornes is just that. She has changed lives of a countless many; she has served as the inspiration for people to live well, be healthy and to embrace fitness for life.”

Zornes’ fitness classes started out as a small endeavour when she first moved here. As a certified personal trainer, Zornes figured she could do some one-on-one sessions with people. Spokane Community College wanted to branch out into Chewelah, however, with “Act 2” classes to enrich the lives of older adults and asked Zornes to teach a fitness class.

It started small with a group of ten but has since grown to several classes and 150 people that learn from Zornes and other instructors.

“The program quickly outgrew the space at the Senior Center,” Faye Ehlis wrote in a letter. “Heidi is a true artist in her field. Heidi stresses to everyone to be mindful of our physical capability and to exercise safely. Her leadership demonstrates care and precision in each move and offers safe options for each of her students.”

Zornes said she first became interested in fitness in college when she was dating her husband, Dick, who was a football player. Dick played safety and cornerback for Eastern Washington State College (now known as Eastern Washington University) in Cheney and moved into coaching afterwards.

“He was always setting up weight programs where he went,” Heidi said. “Someone encouraged me around 1990 to become a certified instructor and at first I thought that would be too much on my plate but I ended up doing it and here I am.”

Coaching meant that Zornes moved around a lot. From Hawaii, Vancouver, B.C. to Montana, the Tri-Cities and then to Cheney when Dick became the head football coach for the Eastern Washington Eagles. He would serve as head coach for 14 years and then as athletic director of the school until 1999.

The two had settled down in Cheney, but became enamored with Chewelah’s golfing and skiing options.

“Dick had been up golfing and we had always skied up at 49 Degrees North,” Heidi said. “The town was exactly what we were looking for and the valley is just gorgeous. I’m a people person and it’s a really vibrant community and it keeps getting more vibrant after the nine years that we’ve lived here.”

Heidi has helped the town become more energetic. In a letter nominating Zornes for Honored Citizen, Geraldine Holz said, “She is educating citizens on the importance of health and fitness and has been dedicated in doing just that for the Chewelah community for many years.”

The blinkers on cars heading east on Webster to go to the Civic Center at 6:45 a.m. for Zornes classes never go away in the winter, spring, fall or summer.

“What’s going on at that time of morning that brings 20-24 cars loaded with exercise balls, weights and yoga mats into town?” Jonni Graybeal wrote. “She has motivated dozens of Chewelah citizens toward better health and fitness.”

Zornes said it was wonderful to see classes continue to grow in size. So much so that they now are held at the Civic Center, the St. Mary of the Rosary School and in the basement of the clubhouse at the Chewelah Golf and Country Club. Along with fitness classes there are also yoga, art and self defense classes offered through seven different instructors.

“I feel like a proud mama!” Zornes said with a laugh.

Zornes’ sayings are memorable to her students who have found her style of teaching works for nearly everybody. That’s an achievement considering her students range from age 50 to their late 80s.

“Heidi works her students hard every workout, while making humorous comments and teasing her students,” John Johnson, who is still going strong at age 75 thanks to Heidi, wrote. “She makes class fun. We all love her and try to never miss a class.”

The type of classes Heidi teaches are wide ranging from Power Yoga to Pilates Core Class to Aerobic and Strength Interval Training.

Zornes said the best thing about teaching fitness is people want to be there. They’re usually in a happy mood as well.

“People get involved with fitness and they tend to stick with it,” Zornes said. “It is a way to go out and see people, so these classes provide a social aspect as well. The gathering of people is fun.”

When she isn’t skiing or golfing with Dick, the two have a daughter in Seattle and a son in Portland that they meet up with quite a bit during the summer.

Zornes said she was extremely honored to receive the award, which was helped by a considerable letter-writing campaign by her students and friends.

She added this award is more for everybody that has been part of her classes for years – which is more than a few people.

“This is so wonderful; I share this with them,” Heidi said.