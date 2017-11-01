Zornes: From Cheney to Chewelah

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Dick Zornes helped establish EWU football program that thrives today…

Before the red turf and a national championship, Eastern Washington University was a fledgling college football program that had plenty of question marks and growing pains.

Helping shepherd the Eagles through the transition from NAIA to Div. 1 athletics was current Chewelah resident Dick Zornes.

Zornes, who played at EWU as a safety and fullback from 1963-66, would go into the world of coaching right after and landed back in Cheney with the head coaching job from 1979-1993. During that time, the college went from NAIA to Div. II to Div. I-AA. Afterwards he served as the athletic director and helped steady the program when the school was going through budget cuts and transitions.

After years of college athletics, he and wife Heidi decided to settle down in NE Washington but he is still a presence in Cheney.

Most recently his 1992 Eastern Washington University football team was inducted into the Eagles’ Hall of Fame. Zornes’ team went 7-4, won the Big Sky Conference and advanced to the Div. I-AA playoffs.

It was the third time he has been honored by the Eagle Hall of Fame as he is also an individual member of the group.



“Dick has been a rock – as a player, as a coach, as an administrator and as a friend. I have always respected his beliefs and feelings, because he’s so very, very intelligent and honest,” Assistant Athletic Director and Sports Information Director Dave Cook said. “There isn’t anything phony about Dick – what you see is what you get. I’ve long admired the number of former teammates, players and co-workers who continually talk about how he made them not only a better player and teammate, but a better person.”

It wasn’t an easy road and it took plenty of hard work, but Zornes can now look at a program that has grown exponentially and is now known as the school with the red turf.

Zornes was a four-year starter and three-year team captain for Eastern Washington. While a member of the ROTC program at the school, a failed physical allowed Zornes to move into the coaching profession in 1967 as the linebackers coach. That year the team went undefeated and advanced to the NAIA championship game.

Then coach Dave Holmes got a job at Hawaii and took Zornes with him. Zornes would also work as an assistant coach at Montana Tech and the Canadian Football League’s BC Lions before getting hired as head coach at Columbia Basin College in 1977. In his two years there, Zornes went 17-3 and won a junior college national championship.

When Zornes was hired to be the head coach at Eastern Washington in 1979, it was a non-scholarship football program and he had one assistant coach.

For his first and only season in the NAIA, he led the Eagles to a 7-2 record. With the eventual goal to move to Division I, the Eagles moved to NCAA Div. 2 from 1980 to 1983. During that period Zornes amassed a 26-14 record. Then as a Div. I Independent, the Eagles made the Div. I-AA Quarterfinals in 1985 and Zornes amassed a 22-5-1 record in three years.

Zornes was on board with the transition, knowing that EWU’s location was good compared to other Big Sky schools.

“There are plenty of college football players between Everett and Vancouver and all we had to do was get our share of them along with the other colleges in the state,” Zornes said. “That eventually worked itself out because they were practically on our front porch.”

Joining the Big Sky Conference was a bit bigger monster for the Eagles in 1987. Zornes was the athletic director as well as football coach to save money for Eastern and that would be a title he would hold until 1999.

“Things were in their infancy stages back then,” Zornes said. “We were playing in the Big Sky without much of a budget and we were more of a Motel 6 compared to the Four Seasons we are today.”

Under Zornes, the Eagles won ten games in their first three seasons and went 5-6 in both 1990 and 1991.

“We had struggles but a lot of kids made the commitment knowing we were going to get better,” Zornes said.

In 1992, it was a breakthrough year for the Eagles as they went 7-4 overall and posted a 6-1 record in the Big Sky Conference.

“The 1992 team was the first group of kids that we had got together while recruiting in the Big Sky,” Zornes said. “We won the conference championship, the first we had ever won and it was a big deal.”

The Big Sky back then had some behemoths when it came to Div. I-AA football. The conference featured powers like Boise State, the University of Nevada and Idaho.

On that 1992 squad was a who’s who of football talent. Along with eight players that would go on to play in the NFL, the team’s assistant coaches would also go on to future greatness. Mike Kramer would coach the 1997 EWU team that made the DIv. I-AA Semifinals. Jim McElwain was the coach of the Florida Gators. John Zamberlin and Jerry Graybeal also went on to be head coaches in Div. I.

Zornes retired from coaching after the 1993 season when the squad went 7-3. He would remain as athletic director and almost saw the program fade away in the 90s when the board of trustees juggled the idea of discontinuing athletics at EWU.

“The dedication and perseverance he showed and presented is unmatched through the toughest and most adverse of times,” Current EWU coach Aaron Best said. “For that and many other unseen commitments made to this special place we thank him.”

That never happened and sports have become a big selling point in Cheney. Now with a red turf, a national championship under their belt and eight Big Sky Championships, the football program is a strength and Zornes helped build it.

“It’s neat to see what they’re doing nowadays,” Zornes said. “I know the current coaching staff, (EWU Head Coach) Aaron (Best) was when I was at EWU as AD and there is a good history now at Eastern with what Mike Kramer, Paul Wulff and Beau Baldwin did there.”

Zornes said that the program is headed in the right direction, as it’s discovered the importance of marketing and having an identity. It’s an idenity that Best said Zornes helped establish.

“Coach Z is and will always be one of the pillars of EWU and its football identity not only from his time as a player and coach…and his legacy continues,” Best said. “It is important for the current EWU football team to know and associate with the truest of trailblazers during his tenure here at EWU having worn multiple hats and bringing EWU football to notoriety and respectability for the likes of Coach Kramer, Coach Wulff, Coach Baldwin and myself.”

As athletic director, Zornes helped when EWU unveiled its logo that has now become the standard logo for the entire school.

“Before the college had so many different eagle logos,” Zornes said. “We may have borrowed a little from WSU but it was a brand, and it’s still a brand.”

Zornes still has a cabin on Badger Lake near Cheney but when he was looking to retire along with Heidi, the idea of being a long ways away from their lake cabin wasn’t a good idea to them. So they found Chewelah, as Zornes had been using the ski resort and learned the town also had a golf course.

With plenty of fishing in the area as well, the coach and recently named Honored Chewelah Citizen of 2017 Heidi moved to Chewelah 10 years ago.

He still makes it to as many Eagle games as he can and continues to serve as an inspiration and mentor for coaches, players and even members of the EWU community.

“I certainly believe he’s done the same for me, not only in my working life but my family life as well,” Assistant Athletic Director Dave Cook said. “His success at Eastern was phenomenal, but making a lasting impression on the lives of the people he has touched is his most significant legacy.”