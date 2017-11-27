Zagwatch: Gonzaga places third at PK80 Invite

(By Staff Reports)

Zags improve to 5-1 with strong showing at Portland tournament…

PORTLAND – Nobody plans on a 21-point blown second half lead, but that’s what No. 17 Gonzaga did and they still came away with the 76-71 overtime win over Texas. The victory earned the Zags third place in Sunday’s PK80 Invitational consolation game and improved the Bulldogs’ record to 5-1.

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points. The Zags also got 15 points from Josh Perkins.

Texas got a three-pointer from Andrew Jones to force overtime, but the Longhorns (4-2) turned the ball over three times in overtime.

ZAGS FALL TO NO. 7 FLORIDA IN DOUBLE OVERTIME

Florida’s Jalen Hudson scored 35 points as the No. 7 Gators downed Gonzaga 111-105 at Portland’s PK80 Invititational on Friday.

The Zags led at halftime, 36-29 and ended up getting 17 points apiece from Killian Tillie and Josh Perkins. Both fouled of the game in the second half, however.

Corey Kispert also had 15 points.

Florida was picked to finish second in the SEC preseason poll and the Gators are averaging over 100 points a game so far this season.

GONZAGA BLOWS OUT OHIO STATE IN PK80 OPENER

The Zags disposed of Big 10 member Ohio State 86-59 on Thursday in their PK80 Invitational opener last Thursday. Johnathan Williams led the Zags with 21 points, while Josh Perkins added 20.

Gonzaga went into halftime with a 44-31 lead. It was the second meeting between the two teams as Ohio State defeated Gonzaga 73-67 in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.