Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

Zagwatch: Gonzaga places third at PK80 Invite

(By Staff Reports)

Chewelah’s Kiel Smith got selected at the PK80 Tournament Gonzaga/Texas game to shoot free throws blindfolded. He had 30 seconds to make one and he made his fifth one to win a $50 Nike gift card and a shirt. (Photo by Denise Smith)

Zags improve to 5-1 with strong showing at Portland tournament…

PORTLAND – Nobody plans on a 21-point blown second half lead, but that’s what No. 17 Gonzaga did and they still came away with the 76-71 overtime win over Texas. The victory earned the Zags third place in Sunday’s PK80 Invitational consolation game and improved the Bulldogs’ record to 5-1.

Rui Hachimura came off the bench to score a career-high 20 points. The Zags also got 15 points from Josh Perkins.

Texas got a three-pointer from Andrew Jones to force overtime, but the Longhorns (4-2) turned the ball over three times in overtime. 

ZAGS FALL TO NO. 7 FLORIDA IN DOUBLE OVERTIME
Florida’s Jalen Hudson scored 35 points as the No. 7 Gators downed Gonzaga 111-105 at Portland’s PK80 Invititational on Friday.

The Zags led at halftime, 36-29 and ended up getting 17 points apiece from Killian Tillie and Josh Perkins. Both fouled of the game in the second half, however.

Corey Kispert also had 15 points.

Florida was picked to finish second in the SEC preseason poll and the Gators are averaging over 100 points a game so far this season.

GONZAGA BLOWS OUT OHIO STATE IN PK80 OPENER
The Zags disposed of Big 10 member Ohio State 86-59 on Thursday in their PK80 Invitational opener last Thursday. Johnathan Williams led the Zags with 21 points, while Josh Perkins added 20.

Gonzaga went into halftime with a 44-31 lead. It was the second meeting between the two teams as Ohio State defeated Gonzaga 73-67 in the second round of the 2012 NCAA Tournament.

 

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
36°
clear sky
humidity: 83%
wind: 6mph S
H 41 • L 31
36°
Tue
33°
Wed
35°
Thu
34°
Fri
33°
Sat
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group