Zagswatch: Gonzaga takes advantage of top team losses

By Dylan Kitzan/For The Independent

As far as in-season college basketball rankings go, they’re fairly meaningless so long as teams position themselves to be one of the 68 teams announced on Selection Sunday in March.

But being number one sure feels good

The Gonzaga Bulldogs took advantage of several top-10 teams losing last week, then took care of their own business to ascend to the top of the men’s college basketball polls for the second time in school history.

At 22-0 following a pair of blowout wins, the Zags look down at the who’s who of college basketball; teams like Kentucky, UCLA, Villanova, Kansas and, naturally, Duke.

On Thursday, Jan. 26, Gonzaga used perhaps their best defensive effort of the season to shut down the visiting San Diego Toreros 79-43.

The Bulldogs blew the game wide open with a 28-2 run between the end of the first half and the first 11 minutes of the second half, as part of an effort than held the Toreros to 32 percent shooting and forced 15 turnovers.

Johnathan Williams had a big double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, Nigel Williams-Goss led the Zags in scoring with 25 points and Zach Collins added 10 points, six rebounds and a pair of blocks in the victory.

Against the Pepperdine Waves two nights later, the Zags made their 30-point win against the Waves earlier in the season seem paltry as they pasted Pepperdine in Malibu 96-49.

Gonzaga led by as many as 51 points despite hitting just five of 21 three-point attempts in the contest. The balanced attack was led by 16 from Przemek Karnowski, 15 off the bench from Silas Melson, 14 from Collins and 12 from Williams-Goss.

The Zags dominated both ends of the floor, again holding an opponent below 60 points for the sixth time in seven games while scoring at least 79 for the 11th time in its last 12 contests.

In their first test as the number one team in the nation, the Bulldogs will travel to Provo, UT to face the BYU Cougars on Thursday, Feb. 2. A season ago, the Cougars knocked off Gonzaga in Spokane, but the Zags returned the favor in Provo. The Bulldogs won the rubber match in the WCC tournament, but the games were decided by one, three and four points, respectively, so Gonzaga will have their hands full.

On Saturday, the Zags will face the Santa Clara Broncos for the second time this year. In their first meeting, Gonzaga controlled the game from the outset, downing the Broncos 88-57.