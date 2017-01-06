Zagswatch: Gonzaga bulldozes way into WCC play

Bulldogs down Pepperdine, Pacific and are still undefeated

By Dylan Kitzan/For The Independent

Opening their West Coast Conference slate with a bullseye on their back as large as their expectations for the rest of the season, the Gonzaga Bulldogs passed their first two tests of conference play when they downed the visiting Pepperdine Waves 92-62 on Thursday, Dec. 29 before heading down south to knock off the host Pacific Tigers 81-61 on Saturday, Dec. 31.

The Zags had trouble pulling away from the Waves, leading just 54-45 with 14:16 left in the game, but displayed their ability to hurt teams from all over when a 34-15 run, sparked by scoring from eight different players, allowed them to pull away late.

Five different players scored in double figures for the Bulldogs, who were led by 16 from both Przemek Karnowski and Nigel Williams-Goss, but team rebounding was also a huge factor in the win, as Gonzaga dominated the boards 44-28, including at least six from five different players. Three-point shooting continued to be a calling card for the Zags, who shot 10-27 as a team. Jordan Mathews led the charge on that front, knocking down five of 11 attempts to account for all 15 of his points on the evening.

Two nights later, the Bulldogs found themselves in an even bigger struggle, trailing on the road at halftime before dominating the final 17 minutes in their win over the Tigers. Pacific came out hot, stringing together runs of 10-0 and 10-1 during the first half to take a 34-29 halftime lead and extended that edge to 42-34 just a few minutes into the second half before Gonzaga erupted.

Josh Perkins and Silas Melson each knocked down a three-point shot, igniting a 25-4 run that turned an eight-point deficit into a 13-point lead over a 10-minute stretch. Again, the outside shot was the catalyst, as the Bulldogs shot 12-27 from downtown to earn the victory.

Karnowski, the big man known for his ability to take a game over in the low post, displayed how dominating he can be in multiple ways, burying eight of his 10 shots on the night en route to leading the team not just with 19 points, but also seven assists. Mathews added 16 and Johnathan Williams 14 as the Zags improved to 2-0 early in conference play.

Now 14-0 and up to fifth in the country, Gonzaga will hope to earn a pair of road wins this week when they take on the San Francisco Dons on Thursday, Jan. 5 and the Portland Pilots on Saturday, Jan. 7. The Dons and Pilots won three of their first four conference tilts and boast a combined record of 20-9 thus far.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The Zags defeated WAC foe San Francisco 95-80 on Wednesday night on the road. It was an impressive win as the Dons were 11-4 heading into the contest. Nigel Williams Goss led the team with a career-high 36 points.