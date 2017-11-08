While at WSU, Brennan Hyden has been traveling around the world

(By Sarah English/For The Independent)

Brennan Hyden’s dad comes to visit him at Washington State University, but ironically, not for Dads Weekend. Brennan is usually out of town for the event. In fact, Brennan is often out of town. Since arriving in Pullman, he has left to complete internships in Hawaii and Michigan, been on a cultural exchange to China, studied abroad in Ireland, and attended conferences related to student leadership and agriculture in Chicago, New Orleans, Washington, DC, Raleigh, Kansas City, San Antonio, Monterrey Bay and Boulder. And in December he is leaving Pullman for good, to pursue a PhD in Plant Breeding at Cornell University.

“I have been extremely fortunate to have the time, finances and opportunities to travel while in college,” Hyden said. “Through traveling, I have been able to gain a diverse perspective on people and agriculture across the country and the world. This has allowed me to apply what I learn in class and in the lab on a global scale.”

But Hyden has been in Pullman enough to make strong memories. His father visited from Chewelah for the Boise State game, which the Cougars won in triple overtime. Hyden recalls the game as being “pretty epic.” His involvement in the Residence Hall Association as National Communications Coordinator and as President of the National Residence Hall Honorary, as well as Chair of the Compton Union Building Advisory Board have also led to some good times amidst the work. “WSU has some really great student services and buildings, like the Rec Center and our new Chinook building, which makes being a student here really great. Overall the student life here cannot be beat and it is a really fun place to pursue an undergraduate education,” he said.

And of course there are the travel memories. “Ireland was also on my bucket list, so it was a really great experience,” Hyden noted. He also received credit for one of his required classes as part of this faculty-led study abroad trip. “While there we got to learn about the history, culture and environment in Ireland and met many interesting people. Over the course of the two weeks we traveled around the island and got to see Dublin, County Kerry, Giants Causeway, and Londonderry,” he added.

Hyden received funding from the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences at WSU to go to Ireland. He has also been awarded scholarships for his studies on campus. “Receiving scholarship support at WSU has been a key factor in helping me achieve so much. Having this financial support means I can focus my time and efforts on academics, student leadership, and travelling,” he said. Some semesters he has received more money than what he owed. “It has been great to have my tuition and housing paid for during my time here and it is a huge relief to know that I will be graduating debt free,” Hyden added.

His WSU connection started before he was officially a student. He grew up hearing campus stories from his grandparents, who met while students there. “My grandma jokes about how after they met each other when they left the church my grandpa drove right past my grandma, who had to walk,” Hyden shared.

His own WSU story started in 2012, while still a student at Jenkins High School. JHS Agricultural Education teacher Aubrey Markel helped him get a summer internship in a lab studying genomics. Hyden has worked in the lab ever since. His research involves green light signaling in grasses. His work “will help us understand how to better control and manipulate growth of some of the major grain crops,” he said.

Hyden is also engaged in research about a popular Chewelah plant: huckleberries. He is working to identify the fathers of some blueberry/huckleberry crosses to determine how to cultivate the berries in a commercial setting, “which is currently not feasible,” Hyden notes.

Until his research is completed, one will just have to travel from Pullman back to Chewelah to enjoy huckleberries in the wild. But travel back to Pullman, and a huckleberry milkshake at Cougar Country, would be worth it for Hyden. “I think what I will miss the most is the strong community we have here; very few places can compare to WSU in that regard. My WSU experience has shaped and defined me in more ways that I can imagine. I think I will always have a deep connection to Pullman and the WSU campus,” he said.