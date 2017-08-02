Wrigley wins 2017 Invitational Tournament
The Chewelah Ladies 18 Hole Club recently held their 2017 Invitational Tournament. We especially want to thank all our local business for their donations and the men who volunteered to once again allow us to have a very successful tournament. Winners in the tournament included:
Low Gross of Field: Beth Wrigley Indian Canyon 80
Low Net of Field: Dee Holm Liberty Lake 65
Chewelah Winners
Flight “A”
1st Gross Cindy Vig 81
3rd Gross Karen Gilmore 84
1st Net Denise Smith 70
Flight “B”
3rd Gross Jeanne White 90
4th Gross Mary Cunningham 91
6th Net Sue Richart 76
Flight “C”
4th Gross Kay Smith 96
5th Gross Nancy Blakeney 99
Flight “D”
1st Gross Teresa Sterley 99
2nd Gross Joyce Thompson 102
5th Gross Linda Johnson 108