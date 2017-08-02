Wrigley wins 2017 Invitational Tournament

The Chewelah Ladies 18 Hole Club recently held their 2017 Invitational Tournament. We especially want to thank all our local business for their donations and the men who volunteered to once again allow us to have a very successful tournament. Winners in the tournament included:

Low Gross of Field: Beth Wrigley Indian Canyon 80

Low Net of Field: Dee Holm Liberty Lake 65

Chewelah Winners

Flight “A”

1st Gross Cindy Vig 81

3rd Gross Karen Gilmore 84

1st Net Denise Smith 70

Flight “B”

3rd Gross Jeanne White 90

4th Gross Mary Cunningham 91

6th Net Sue Richart 76

Flight “C”

4th Gross Kay Smith 96

5th Gross Nancy Blakeney 99

Flight “D”

1st Gross Teresa Sterley 99

2nd Gross Joyce Thompson 102

5th Gross Linda Johnson 108