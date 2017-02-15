Wrestling: Cougars on to state

Fantastic four have strong performances at regional wrestling in Omak

By Geno Ludwig/Chewelah Independent

Cougar 195-pounder Conner Krouse has had to play second fiddle behind Freeman’s Zach Hyta for the past three seasons, but not anymore.

Hyta had outscored Krouse 5-3 in finals of the district tournament the previous weekend. On Saturday at Omak, however, it was Krouse who had his hand raised by the referee after the Cougar senior dominated Hyta by a 6-0 score.

“He is so strong,” Krouse said of Hyta. “So, I had to change my strategy for this tournament. I had to out-technique him rather than out-muscle him.”

The new tactic was successful. When the two met in the championship finals, Krouse did not engage Hyta in their traditional muscle match style. Instead, he used his speed and skills score a takedown and two reversals to become the regional 195-pound champion.

Krouse will lead a small delegation of three Chewelah wrestlers into the Tacoma Dome this weekend to compete for state medals. Joining him will be Kaden Mackowiak and Wade Baker.

Mackowiak will enter the state tournament as the third-seeded 132- pounder from this region after winning three of his four bouts at Omak. In his opening match, the Cougar sophomore outscored Javier Pastor from Chelan by a 4-0 score. But, in his semifinal pairing, he lost a 6-2 decision to Colville’s TJ Baun.

In order to advance to the state tournament, Mackowiak had to win his next two outings. He did that by shutting out Nolan Doloughan from Freeman, 3-0, and then goose-egging Lane Young from Lakeside, 4-0, to place third. Cougar heavyweight Wade Baker won two bouts and will wrestle in the Tacoma Dome as the fourth-seeded 285- pounder from this region. Baker pinner Rian Ellis from Okanogan midway through the third round for his first win.

Later in the day, he outscored Justin Savage from Deer Park 4-0. He ended up winning two of his four matches to place fourth.

Senior 113-pounder Dayton Smith came up one win short of earning his entry into the state tournament. He finished the day in fifth place with two wins and a pair of losses.

Smith had a good start in his bracket with a first round pin, defeating Blake Brown from Cashmere in 40 seconds. Then, however, he suffered two consecutive losses, one to Everett Pierce from Deer Park and the other to Colville’s Kyron Ray. Those two losses took him out of contention for a state seeding. Smith faced Brown for a second time in the battle for fifth place, as often happens in an eight-man bracket, and pinned him in 1:59. Smith now plays a waiting game. If, for some reason, a 113-pounder cannot compete in the state tournament, Smith will take his place.

Colville edged defending state champion Deer Park 229-227 to earn the top team title. Chewelah finished seventh with 59 points. The state tournament will use a 16-man bracket for every weight class, filled with four wrestlers from each of the four regions. Each quarter-bracket will have a first, second, third, and fourth place wrestler from different regions. Matches begin this Friday and continue through Saturday evening.