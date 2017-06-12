Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ News

Workplace heroes eligible for Governor’s Lifesaving Award — nominations open now

(By Washington State Department of Labor and Industries)

A life-threatening emergency can occur at any time, including during a normal workday. When every second matters, the quick action of people on the job can save the life of a coworker or even a stranger whose life is in danger.

Every year in our state there are inspiring stories of people who go above and beyond the call of duty while on the job to save a person’s life.

The Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board (399 KB PDF) presents awards annually to these workplace heroes. Now’s the time to nominate people for the 2017 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards.

The heroic act could be administering CPR or saving someone who’s choking, recognizing signs of a stroke and getting help, or rescuing someone from a car crash, a fire or other kinds of imminent danger.

The incident must have occurred during work hours and taken place between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017. The deadline for nominations is June 30.

All workers covered by the state workers’ compensation system or a self-insured employer are eligible. The nominee must have performed “hands-on” aid in saving a life. For law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other similar professions, the lifesaving action cannot be part of their normal job responsibilities; it must be above and beyond the call of duty.

In addition to the lifesaving award, a humanitarian award may be given to people who, despite their best efforts, were unable to save the life of the victim.

Last year, 16 people were recognized with lifesaving and humanitarian awards. Nomination forms are available at www.wagovconf.org. For more information or questions, please call 1-888-451-2004 or send an email to info@wagovconf.org.

Award recipients will be featured guests at the Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Conference on Sept. 20 at the Tacoma Convention Center. The conference is sponsored by the Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board and the Department of Labor & Industries.

For more information about the conference, call toll-free 1-888-451-2004. TDD users may call 360-902-5797.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
69°
clear sky
humidity: 36%
wind: 10mph SW
H 73 • L 61
60°
Wed
59°
Thu
60°
Fri
69°
Sat
68°
Sun
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group