Workplace heroes eligible for Governor’s Lifesaving Award — nominations open now

(By Washington State Department of Labor and Industries)

A life-threatening emergency can occur at any time, including during a normal workday. When every second matters, the quick action of people on the job can save the life of a coworker or even a stranger whose life is in danger.

Every year in our state there are inspiring stories of people who go above and beyond the call of duty while on the job to save a person’s life.

The Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board (399 KB PDF) presents awards annually to these workplace heroes. Now’s the time to nominate people for the 2017 Governor’s Lifesaving Awards.

The heroic act could be administering CPR or saving someone who’s choking, recognizing signs of a stroke and getting help, or rescuing someone from a car crash, a fire or other kinds of imminent danger.

The incident must have occurred during work hours and taken place between June 1, 2016 and May 31, 2017. The deadline for nominations is June 30.

All workers covered by the state workers’ compensation system or a self-insured employer are eligible. The nominee must have performed “hands-on” aid in saving a life. For law enforcement officers, firefighters, emergency medical technicians and other similar professions, the lifesaving action cannot be part of their normal job responsibilities; it must be above and beyond the call of duty.

In addition to the lifesaving award, a humanitarian award may be given to people who, despite their best efforts, were unable to save the life of the victim.

Last year, 16 people were recognized with lifesaving and humanitarian awards. Nomination forms are available at www.wagovconf.org. For more information or questions, please call 1-888-451-2004 or send an email to info@wagovconf.org.

Award recipients will be featured guests at the Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Conference on Sept. 20 at the Tacoma Convention Center. The conference is sponsored by the Governor’s Industrial Safety and Health Advisory Board and the Department of Labor & Industries.

For more information about the conference, call toll-free 1-888-451-2004. TDD users may call 360-902-5797.