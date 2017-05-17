Work on new track resumes

(By Jamie Henneman/Chewelah Independent)

Prep work at Snyder Field underway…

Prep work for the new $1.1 million Chewelah School District track at Snyder Field on the north end of Chewelah has begun, with the company Landshaper working to prep the area for the track surface while also making improvements to the football field.

CSD Superintendent Rick Linehan said the track project is on schedule to be finished by the end of July, a deadline that will not be delayed by the wet spring due to preparations last fall.

“Our contractor spent time moving a lot of dirt this fall so we would be ready to work in the spring,” Linehan said, noting that October was one of the wettest months on record and the spring has been challenging as well. “Having the materials available means the project will be done on time.”

In addition to prepping for a track surface, sprinkler systems on the football field are being replaced and the district is moving towards expanding parking. In order to increase the parking area, a house the district owned will be torn down and three outbuildings were sold via an open bidding process. Wade Hanley bought the three shed structures for $1 each and will dismantle the buildings to remove them. The house, which was previously rented out by the district, did not have any bidders and the district will have to pay to remove it. Linehan noted that the district is not certain of the total cost of removal for the house, but asbestos remediation on the building will cost $17,000.

Once the house and outbuildings are removed, Linehan said Snyder Field will gain additional parking in a gravel lot. The number of parking spaces the field will gain has not been determined.