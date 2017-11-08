Featured News

Winter Weather Advisory issued for tonight and Thursday

(By Staff Reports)

A winter weather advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service in Spokane with up to two inches of snow expected in area valleys. Up to four inches are expected in area mountains. The NWS issued the warning Wednesday morning saying that a Pacific storm system will spread across much of our region tonight and Thursday. The weather advisory is in effect from 10 p.m. to noon.

Freezing rain could occur with the transition of weather tonight and on Thursday.

This advisory is in effect for Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, and Sherman Pass

Snow will develop this evening and intensify overnight while the freezing rain could begin Thursday morning. Expect hazardous driving conditions on Thursday morning.

