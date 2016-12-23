Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chewelah

Light to moderate snow is expected in the Chewelah area tonight through Saturday night. The National Weather service is issuing a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday.

Snow accumulation is expected to be three to six inches, while seven to eight inches is possible in northern mountains and the Upper Columbia Basin. The National Weather Service said motorists should prepare for snow covered roads and allow for increased travel times since more people will be on the roads to reach their holiday destinations.

A winter weather advisory for snow means that periods of snow will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibility while driving with caution.