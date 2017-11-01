Winter Storm Watch enacted for NE Washington

(By Staff Reports)

Heavy snow expected Thursday and Friday…

The National Weather Service is reporting that snow levels will drop to valley floors late Wednesday and heavy snow is expected at times into Friday. A low pressure system will form off the Washington coast on Thursday into Friday while colder air out of Canada will be sucked across NE Washington and into Northern Idaho. Because of this a winter storm watch will be in effect from late Wednesday through Friday morning.



Locations for the winter storm watch include Sandpoint, Bonners Ferry, Priest River, Eastport, Schweitzer Mountain Road, Colville, Deer Park, Chewelah, Newport, Kettle Falls, Springdale-Hunters Road, Orin-Rice Road, Flowery Trail Road, Republic, Inchelium, Wauconda, Chesaw Road, Highway 20 Wauconda Summit, Boulder Creek Road, and Sherman Pass.

Snow accumulations are expected to be 5-to-10 inches of snow in most valleys, while 2-to-5 inches are expected at elevations below 2,000 feet along the Columbia River and state route 395 between Chewelah and Kettle Falls.

Mountain snow is expected to be 8-to-16 inches.

Snow will increase Thursday morning and get heavier through the day. Heaviest snow accumulation is expected on Thursday night. Slick travel is expected Thursday as slushy wet snow accumulates on roads. Thursday night and Friday morning are expected to have treacherous traveling conditions.

For a detailed view of the hazard area visit http://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=otx