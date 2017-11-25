Featured News

Community/ Featured News/ Latest

Winter hard on wildlife, causing hunting limits

(By Staff Reports) 

Washington’s elk populations hit hard…

Last year’s unusually cold temperatures and deep snow levels caused many young deer to die in the Western United States, prompting many wildlife officials in the region to reduce hunting permits to help the populations rebound, the Associated Press reports.  

Wyoming reduced the number of deer permits for out-of-state residents and cut the length of hunting season. Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington also put in hunting limits to help isolated herds recover from the winter. Washington had severe losses in their elk populations. As a result, the Evergreen State cut elk hunting permits, especially in areas where elk herds saw the most losses.

In southern and central Idaho, fawn survival rate was just 30 percent.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
43°
overcast clouds
humidity: 70%
wind: 8mph NNE
H 43 • L 38
37°
Mon
33°
Tue
30°
Wed
29°
Thu
29°
Fri
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group