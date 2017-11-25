Winter hard on wildlife, causing hunting limits

(By Staff Reports)

Washington’s elk populations hit hard…

Last year’s unusually cold temperatures and deep snow levels caused many young deer to die in the Western United States, prompting many wildlife officials in the region to reduce hunting permits to help the populations rebound, the Associated Press reports.

Wyoming reduced the number of deer permits for out-of-state residents and cut the length of hunting season. Colorado, Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington also put in hunting limits to help isolated herds recover from the winter. Washington had severe losses in their elk populations. As a result, the Evergreen State cut elk hunting permits, especially in areas where elk herds saw the most losses.

In southern and central Idaho, fawn survival rate was just 30 percent.