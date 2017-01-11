Winter access limited at Lake Roosevelt

Lake Roosevelt National Recreation Area invites you to come and enjoy the great outdoors. With reduced staffing and resources during the winter season, the facilities open and available for your use are limited. Our snow removal and sanding procedures begin November 1 and extend to March 31 beginning when we have accumulated two or more inches of snow.



The following locations are plowed on an as needed basis during the weekdays:

—Kettle Falls boat launch

—Bradbury Beach boat launch

—Gifford boat launch

—Hunter boat launch

—Fort Spokane boat launch and first campground loop road only

—Seven Bays boat launch

—Porcupine Bay boat launch

—Lincoln Mill boat launch

—Keller Ferry boat launch

—Spring Canyon boat launch and lower campground loop road only

Weekend and holiday plowing schedules are determined on a daily basis. Individual campsites in the plowed loops are not plowed but are available for winter camping for $9 per night.

All other Lake Roosevelt NRA park areas are open to the visiting public to enjoy walking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing opportunities as conditions permit.