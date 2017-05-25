Featured News

Area Sports/ Featured News

Williams Returning for Senior Season

(By GoZags.com)

Zag withdraws his name from NBA Draft…

NBA Draft without hiring an agent.

By not signing with an agent, Williams retained his collegiate eligibility to keep the option to return to Gonzaga in 2017-18. A key player in last season’s run to the national championship game, he will be a focal point on the 2017-18 team.

Williams averaged 10.2 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season. He made 59 percent of his shots from the field, including 40 percent from behind-the-arc. He blocked 36 shots and made 27 steals in 2016-17.

Williams was named First Team All-West Coast Conference after ranking eighth in the league in rebounds, third in field goal percentage and ninth in blocks. During league play, he was fourth in the WCC averaging 7.8 rebounds per game and second shooting 62 percent from the field.

The Memphis, Tenn. native, was named the Most Outstanding Player on the All-Tournament Team during the NCAA Tournament West Regional in San Jose, Calif. He totaled 32 points and 14 rebounds on 12-of-19 shooting from the field during the two games inside the SAP Center.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
53°
broken clouds
humidity: 64%
wind: 2mph SSE
H 53 • L 46
73°
Sat
76°
Sun
80°
Mon
82°
Tue
79°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group