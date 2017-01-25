Will federal lands transfer to states?

Some local elected officials favor idea

A rules package that would make handing federal lands over to state control passed the U.S. House of Representatives earlier this month and it’s a development that is supported by some local elected officials.

The rules package passed on Jan. 3 will make it easier to calculate the cost of transferring federal lands to states and other entities. The measure was supported by Fifth Congressional District Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers.

“This change was made to update our outdated rules so that Congress can operate more efficiently and effectively,” McMorris-Rodgers said. “There is still a very robust public input process that happens around any land transfer bill. The federal government owns about 640 million acres of federal land, the majority of which is in the West. I believe it’s important every land transfer bill is considered on a case-by-case basis where the public, state legislators, the people’s representatives in Congress, and most importantly — local community members — participate.”

CNF largest federal landowner in Stevens Co.

The movement to transfer federal land to local control has been a hot topic of conversation in recent years, as some of the public has been more critical of federal land managers and a perceived lack of responsiveness from federal agencies. Declining timber sales, restrictions on grazing and public access concerns have all been at the forefront of discussions about the largest section of federal land in Stevens County—the Colville National Forest. Encompassing 1.1 million acres, the CNF is a “multi-use” national forest that provides opportunities for logging, grazing and recreation. After nearly 30 years the forest is crafting a new management plan and some of the public feedback has highlighted public frustration with federal management.

Brian Gogarty of Colville, who said he was opposed to the new plan that would reduce grazing and logging, wrote “To our elected officials, let it be known, the people of the land must be heard concerning stewardship of our backyard. Let it be also known that prior stewardship has been poor and negligent and we the people have suffered such neglect. Forest fires are prevalent and federal agencies that seem to know what’s best by their own mandate.”

Many commenters, whose comments are available on the CNF forest plan website, said they feel the CNF was not listening to them.

“I believe that the people who this would impact should be listened to,” wrote Tim and Wendy Pettis of Ione. “Now people are getting angry about all the bogus reasons for closing off our roads and I believe we should have the strongest voice.”

Commissioner supports federal lands transfer

Stevens County Commissioner Steve Parker said he supports the concept of transferring federal lands to local control because it would help increase public participation in the decision making process.

“Right now the decision making is so distant. We don’t get to fully engage and discuss what happens,” he said.

However, if federal lands were transferred to the states, it would likely fall under state agency control. The Stevens County Commissioners have often found themselves at odds with state agencies like the Department of Ecology or the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). New DNR Commissioner Hillary Franz is the author of the Futurewise lawsuit that resulted in the recent “Hirst” decision in the Washington Supreme Court that the Stevens County Commissioners oppose. The “Hirst” decision seeks to limit the drilling of new wells unless a county can prove water is available. The Stevens County Commissioners have chosen not to limit development in the county based on the court decision.

Parker admitted that state agencies might be just as problematic as federal ones in the short term but, “In the long term, things can change,” he said.

Some objections to federal-to- state transfers include concerns that the states may be more ready to sell off public lands to private buyers if state budgets are in trouble. Parker said that concern is not significant.

“It is one of those concerns someone thought up,” he said. “Also, the legislation to address this could include a provision that requires any money from a private sale to go back to the federal government, which would dis-incentivize that kind of action.”

“There are more good reasons for managing the lands for the profit of the citizens than for private ownership,” he added. “Forty years ago the federal government looked forward to the returns from public lands, but now the cost of management outweighs the benefit. With state control, management could be more streamlined and more profitable.”

Federal land managers, including the Colville National Forest, declined to comment on pending legislation but CNF Public Affairs staffer Franklin Pemberton said CNF staff works to provide numerous opportunities for public benefit.

“Here on the CNF, we pride ourselves on providing excellent access to the national forest with numerous trails, trailhead, campgrounds and around 4,000 miles of roads. The CNF also provides our local community with firewood, huckleberries and numerous other forest products,” he said. “We work extremely hard to treat an average of 10,000 acres a year with 40-50 million board feet of timber from those treatments going to local mills and supporting our local economy. We do this work efficiently and are frequently held up as a national model. Our employees know the work they are doing is the right work for the greatest good for the greatest number in the long run. I don’t think I’d be far off by saying that the Colville N.F. is one of the key features of the outdoor centric quality of life that draw people to live and recreate in NE Washington.”