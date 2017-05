WHO’S RUNNING FOR OFFICE?

Here is who is filing to run in Stevens County for elected positions in this voting cycle. (Courtesy of Stevens County Elections Dept.)

LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT – 007

State Senator Partisan Office 1-year unexpired term

Shelly Short

(Prefers Republican Party)

Karen Hardy

(Prefers Democratic Party)

State Representative Pos. 1 Partisan 1-year unexpired term

Jacquelin Maycumber

(Prefers Republican Party)

Susan Swanson

(Prefers Democratic Party)

CHEWELAH

Mayor Nonpartisan 4-yr term

Dorothy Knauss

David Wantland

Bob Belknap

Council #1 Nonpartisan 4-year term

John H Kabosky

Nicole Norvell

Candice Capoeman

Council #2 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term

Dee Henderson

Joseph Weant

Cori Wuesthoff

Council #3 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Payton Norvell

Justin Roach

Council At Large Nonpartisan Office 2-year term

Ron Kheel (Bicycle Ron)

John H Wight

COLVILLE

Council At Large Nonpartisan Office 2-year term

Doug Kyle

Missy Stalp

COLVILLE WARD 1

Council #4 Nonpartisan 4yr term

Nancy Foll

COLVILLE WARD 2

Council #3 Nonpartisan 4-yr term

Mallory A. Conner

COLVILLE WARD 3

Council #6 Nonpartisan 4-yr term

Jack Smith

Adena Sabins

KETTLE FALLS

Mayor Nonpartisan 4-year term

Dale M. Drake

Dave Presley

John Ridlington

Dorothy Slagle

Council #1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term

Steve Hedrick

Council #3 Nonpartisan 4-yr term

Jesse L. Garrett

Council #5 Nonpartisan 4-yr term

Deborah Gaskin

MARCUS

Mayor Nonpartisan 4-yr term

Karen E. Lyons

Council #1 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term

Dana DePaulo

Council #4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term

Jean L. Leland

NORTHPORT

Mayor Nonpartisan 4-year term

Beverly M. Chapman

Mike Lamb

Brian A. Jouget

Council #3 Nonpartisan Office 4-year short and full term

Darelynn J Brunette

Council #5 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Luke Aaron Short

Bertha Matteson

SPRINGDALE

Mayor Nonpartisan 4-year term

Elizabeth (Liz) Calderwood

Kathryn Fraley

Council #1 Nonpartisan 4-year term

James L Sullivan

Stefany Wickham Smith

Council #2 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Rick L Church

SD 209 ORIENT Ferry, Stevens

Director #1 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Gabe Kerr

SD 070 VALLEY Stevens

Director #3 Nonpartisan 4-year term

William (Bill) Wilson

Director Position #4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Doug Elledge

Director #5 Nonpartisan4-year term

Renae Fitzgerald

SD 030 ONION CREEK Stevens

Director #1 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Elissa Dyson

Director #2 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Andy James

Director #3 Nonpartisan 2-yr unexpired

Lukas Tex Miller

SD 036 CHEWELAH Stevens

Director #1 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Judith Bean

T. O. Bakken

Bill Lacy

Director #2 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Clint R. Kirry

Director District 4 At Large Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Lori Larsen

Amelia Schwiebert

SD 049 WELLPINIT Stevens

Director #1 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Angela Matt

Marsha Wynecoop

Director #2 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Teresa “Terry” Payne

SD 115 COLVILLE Stevens

Director #3 Nonpartisan 2-yr unexpired

Alex Panagotacos (Mueller)

Director #4 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Marci Bravo

Director #5 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Sandy Moore

SD 179 NINE MILE FALLS

DIRECTOR POSITION NO. 4 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Vicki Daggy

Kyle J Yancey

DIRECTOR POSITION NO. 5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Greg Flemming

SD 183 LOON LAKE

Director #3 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Tom (Red Hard Hat Guy ) Ator

Director #5 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Jan McKissick

SD 200 DEER PARK

DIRECTOR DIST. #2

Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Brad Erickson

DIRECTOR DIST. #3

Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Joanne Greer

SD 202 SUMMIT VALLEY

Director #4 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Jack Carlson

Director #5 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Bari Bridgwater-Bell

SD 205 EVERGREEN

Director Position #1 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Leisa Hill

Director #3 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Caroll Vrba

Director #4 Nonpartisan 4-year term

Annje Esvelt

SD 206 COLUMBIA

Director District #1 Nonpartisan 4-year

David Lewis

Director #3 Nonpartisan 2-yr unexpired

Lee Dale

Director District #5 Nonpartisan 4-yr

AnneMarie (Anne) Wines

SD 207 MARY WALKER

Director District #1 Nonpartisan 4-yr

Jeff Canfield

Director District #5 Nonpartisan 4-year

Diana M Beckman

SD 211 NORTHPORT Stevens

Director District #2 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Director At Large #4 Nonpartisan 4-yr

Jayson M. Stachofsky

Klaus E. Peters

Director At Large #5 Nonpartisan 4-yr

Lauri Hedrick

SD 212 KETTLE FALLS Ferry, Stevens

Director District #2 Nonpartisan 4-year

Tyler Starr Edwards

Director District #3 Nonpartisan 2-year unexpired term

Matt Langrehr

Director At-Large #5 Nonpartisan Office 4-year term

Jerry Antoine

FIRE DISTRICT – 001 Stevens

Commissioner #2 Nonpartisan 6-year

Gregg Meyer

Skip Wells

FIRE DISTRICT – 003 Stevens

Commissioner #2 Nonpartisan 6-year

Jeff M Long

Commissioner #3 Nonpartisan 4-year unexpired term

Greg Dodge

FIRE DISTRICT – 004 Stevens

Commissioner #1 Nonpartisan 6-year

Gary Skok

FIRE DISTRICT – 005 Stevens

Commissioner #1 Nonpartisan 6-year

Rich Bergstrom

FIRE DISTRICT – 006 Stevens

Commissioner #2 Nonpartisan 6-year

John Crandall

FIRE DISTRICT – 007 Stevens

Commissioner #3 Nonpartisan 6-year

Scott L. Holstrom

FIRE DISTRICT – 008 Stevens

Commissioner #2 Nonpartisan 4-year unexpired term

Steven Benell

Commissioner #3 Nonpartisan 2-year short and full term

Chez Young

FIRE DISTRICT – 010 Stevens

Commissioner #3 Nonpartisan 6-year term

Brian Breckenridge

FIRE DISTRICT – 011 Stevens

Commissioner #3 Nonpartisan 6-year short and full term

Dave Biliske

FIRE DISTRICT – 012 Stevens

Commissioner #3 Nonpartisan 6-year

Chris Esvelt

FIRE DISTRICT NO. 13 Stevens

Commissioner 2 Nonpartisan 6-year

Jerry Pechin

LAKE SPOKANE PARK AND RECREATION DIST Stevens

Commissioner #2 Nonpartisan 2-year unexpired term

Jan Jenne

Commissioner #3 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Quinanna Robins

Commissioner #4 Nonpartisan 4-year

William (Bill) Grove

Commissioner #5 Nonpartisan Office 2-year unexpired term

Serena Miller

WATER DISTRICT – 001 Stevens

Commissioner #1 Nonpartisan 6-year

Rob Budweg