What is Narcan?

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Narcan has been saving lives in Seattle…

A new topic was brought up during the Candidates Forum, as city council candidates were asked about Chewelah police possibly being equipped with Narcan.

Nalxone or better known as Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids, especially in overdose situations.

Both Dee Henderson and Cori Wuesthoff expressed support for police officers in fighting crime, but were also unclear as to what using Narcan would mean for the Chewelah Police Force. They questioned what training would be needed for them to use it and what kind of legal ramifications would they face when administering it.

It’s a somewhat new law enforcement tool, but it is making headlines across the country. Seattle began having its officers use Narcan last March and the results have saved lives.

According to USA Today, the public safety department in Espanola Valley, New Mexico was the first police agency to equip its police officers and first responders with naloxone in early 2013. The same year in Ocean County, New Jersey where overdose deaths had jumped from 53 in 2012 to 112 in 2013, the county began to purchase $25 nasal naloxone kits with money from the county’s drug forfeiture fund. The county then began training police officers in all 31 local departments to use the overdose medications.

USA Today reported the Naloxone binds the opioid receptors in the brain, displacing other drugs and reversing the effects.

Massachusetts began offering naloxone to friends and family of opoid addicts in 2007 as a pilot program, and in 2009 state police and fire departments asked to participate, USA Today reports.

By May of this year, the Seattle police used Naloxone 17 times since officers began carrying the medication last March. SPD is working in collaboration with scientists and researchers at the University of Washington’s Alcohol and Drug Abuse Institute to figure out the effectiveness of Narcan and the long-term health and prognosis for overdose victims.

According to the Centers for Disease Control there is a new wave of heroin and opioid abuse that is showing up in all demographics. Opioid overdoses are the leading cause of accidental death in the country.

Heroin overdoses caused 10,574 deaths in 2014 and prescription painkillers were linked to 18,893 in 2014 as well. That same year Seattle saw heroin deaths spike by 58 percent.

While Naloxone has been around since the 1960s, it’s now being used in some law enforcement agencies. If there were some turned heads at the Candidates Meet and Greet on Tuesday as people were unclear as to what Narcan is, hopefully this spreads some light on the issue.