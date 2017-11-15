Wednesday Morning Update: Motorists warned about cell phone use, Operation Santa back in Chewelah

Thousands of motorists warned about cell phone use

The Washington State Patrol has issued warnings to 4,800 motorists for driving under the influence of an electronic device. Beginning in January, they’ll begin issuing tickets that will cost $136 for the first offense and $234 for each subsequent offense, The Spokesman Review reports.

Operation Santa back in Chewelah area

Last year, Operation Santa helped 200 children and gave three Christmas dinners to three area families in need. It’s back this year to help bring Christmas to many.

Signups for Operation Santa, which is organized by the Chewelah Kiwanis, will begin this Friday. Families can sign up to receive gifts at The Independent and Lost But Found Thrift Store.

Those wishing to donate can bring cash and checks to The Independent office at 401 S. Park St.

Toy drop off points will be at The Independent, Banner Bank, Washington Federal Bank and Bradley’s Taekwondo.

Donations for toys are accepted through Christmas, as any leftovers will be carried over to next year. The deadline for sign ups for Operation Santa will be Dec. 9.

For more info contact Holly Ayers at 680-6945.

How to contact the city when your power is out

With winter weather approaching, one could expect the occasional power outage even within Chewelah City limits. Cold temperatures mean restoring power is key so if you need to contact the city after hours, their emergency line is (509) 455-3845.

The city’s business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and they are closed on weekends and holidays. The normal City of Chewelah phone number is 935-8311.

Thousands of people in Western Washington without power after Monday storms

Due to a winter storm that swept through Western Washington Monday night with gusts of up to 50 mph, more than 55,000 people were without power in the central Puget Sound area. Puget Sound Energy reported 29,000 customers without power Monday, while Snohomish PUD north of Seattle reported over 26,000 people without power. There were also scattered outages south of Seattle. One person died as a result of the storm.