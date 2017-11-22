Wednesday Morning Update: Apple Cup, Warmest Thanksgiving on record and turkey trivia!

(By Brandon Hansen, Chewelah Independent)

Huskies, Cougars to square off on Saturday at 5 p.m…

The Cougars and Huskies will square off in the Apple Cup in Seattle on FOX Saturday night at 5 p.m.

Washington State University can clinch the Pac-12 North title but the Huskies are out of the running for the Pac-12 title because Stanford defeated Cal last week.

If the Cougars lose, Stanford will play in the Pac-12 Championship game.

UW is currently on a five-game winning streak in the Apple Cup and the Huskies haven’t lost to the Cougars at Husky Stadium since 2007.

Click here to read more about the 2017 Apple Cup.

Entertainer and 1970s teen idol David Cassidy dies

Musician and actor David Cassidy died from organ failure in Florida on Tuesday at the age of 67. Cassidy starred in The Partridge Family from 1970 to 1974.

Cassidy had been diagnosed with dementia and because of that Cassidy announced this February he was retiring from touring.

For more info click here.

Thanksgiving in Inland Northwest could be warmest on record

KREM2 is reporting that Thanksgiving’s forecasted 58 degree high in Spokane would be the highest on record, breaking the previous highwater mark of 55 degrees in 2014. It has reached 55 degrees on Thanksgiving two other times – once in 1998 and once in 1883.

KREM2 also reports that many Inland Northwest Cities are forecasted to have upper 50s/low 60s on Thursday. Chewelah is expected to have a high of 54 degrees.

Here are some tidbits about our Thanksgiving holiday!

– Benjamin Franklin wanted the turkey to be the national bird, not the eagle.

– Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin’s first meal in space after walking on the moon was foil packets with roasted turkey.

– Americans eat 46 million turkeys each Thanksgiving.

– Historians say that no turkey was served at the first Thanksgiving! What was on the menu? Deer or venison, ducks, geese, oysters, lobster, eel and fish.

– Wild turkeys can run 20 miles per hour when they are scared.

If you have any info you’d like to send to our daily updates, email brandon@chewelahindependent.com

Also if you’d like to get our daily email updates, send an email with “Chewelah Independent Email Updates” as the subject name to brandon@chewelahindependent.com and we will begin sending you our weekday updates via email as well.