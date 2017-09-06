WDFW lethally removes one Sherman Pack wolf

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife have lethally removed one wolf from the Sherman Pack in Ferry County, as they try to deter the pack from attacking livestock after five recorded depredations.

A cattle kill found this week was confirmed as a Sherman pack attack, marking the fifth time this year that the Sherman Pack has attacked livestock in the Colville National Forest.

WDFW is following procedures set forth by the Wolf Advisory Group.