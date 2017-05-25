Featured News

Washington Trust for Historic Preservation names Valley’s Little White Schoolhouse to endangered list

(By Staff Reports)

Valley’s Little White Schoolhouse got a big boost being named to the Most Endangered Places in the State of Washington list by the Washington Trust for Historical Preservation. (File photo)

Washington organization helps find resources to save structures…

The Washington Trust for Historical Preservation has named Valley’s Little White Schoolhouse to their list of “Most Endangered Places in the State of Washington” during the organization’s Vintage Washington event on Saturday, May 20.

Valley’s schoolhouse was built in 1916 and was an annex for the original 1905 schoolhouse. The schoolhouse served a variety of purposes for the Valley School District in its 100 years of service, but now sits vacant. A recent campaign to “Save the Little White Schoolhouse” has earned media coverage and support from the Valley School Board in recent months with plans to move the structure, renovate it and turn it into a museum for the town of Valley.

Since 1992, the Washington Trust for Historical Preservation has had the Most Endangered Places to bring attention to over 160 threatened sites nominated by citizens and organizations across the state. The Washington Trust assists advocates of the places to find resources and develop strategies to save the structure.

More information can be found at http://preservewa.org/Current-List.aspx.

