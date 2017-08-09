Washington state unemployment stays at 4.5 percent

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Stevens County added 174 jobs last month…

The state of Washington gained 2,500 jobs from May to June this year, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The preliminary unemployment rate for the state currently sits at 4.5 percent which is the same as May’s but down sharply from 5.5 percent in June of 2016.

The nation’s current unemployment rate is 4.4 percent.

Stevens County’s jobless rate was at 6.0 percent for the month of June which is a drop from 6.9 percent in May and 7.9 percent in June of 2016.

Stevens County gained 174 jobs last month, and has added 637 jobs since June 2016. There are 18,015 workers in the work force, while 1,087 people are unemployed.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics there are not a lot of skilled labor positions available for employers to increase hiring dramatically.

Washington has a resident labor force of 3,696,200 and 167,900 are unemployed. The Seattle/Bellevue/Everett area has 1,639,900 of these workers and the state’s best unemployment rate at 3.7 percent.

The county with the highest unemployment rate is Ferry County with 9.9 percent. The next highest are three counties (Pend Oreille, Pacific and Grays Harbor) with 6.4 percent.

