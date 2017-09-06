Wallace (Wally) Mahlum Marsh

Wallace Mahlum Marsh 1950-2017

Wallace Mahlum Marsh (Wally) was born on November 17, 1950 and died comfortably and in peace on August 25, 2017 with his family by his side. He was the only son of Christel and Weber Marsh. Wally was named for both his grandfathers since he was the only boy in the family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Christel and Weber Marsh and a great niece, Kiley Rose.

He is survived by his sisters Linda (Gene) Hodgden of Chewelah; Janice (Vern) Anderson of Spokane; and Carmen (Steve) Deal also of Chewelah; nieces Cheryl, Karen and Heidi; and nephews, Robert, William, Brian and Duane. He is also survived by his Uncle and Aunt, Dennis & Darlene Mahlum of West Richland and numerous cousins.

He attended Emerson Elementary in Spokane and Chattaroy Elementary graduating from Riverside High School in 1969. Wally was a good athlete and played several sports including basketball during his high school years. Wally attended Community College in Spokane and was an active duty sailor in the Navy. Wally developed excellent skills as an auto mechanic and had a large clientele for foreign cars.

Wally’s true passion was fishing and he spent many days fishing on Lake Pend Oreille. He was also an expert in creating fishing flies that he successfully used in his quest for the biggest and best fish. One of the highlights of his fishing career was winning the Lake Pend Oreille Idaho Club K&K Week Fishing Derby in 1986. He was also a member of the Rainbow Hall of Fame in 1991 for catching a Gerrard Rainbow Trout greater than 25# at Lake Pend Oreille.

Wally’s family would like to extend a special thanks to Colette Briden for her care and companionship during the last eight years of Wally’s life.

We would also like to thank Hospice of Spokane especially the Northside Hospice for the wonderful care and treatment Wally and his family received at the end of his life.

Donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, Hospice of Spokane or other charity of your choice.

There will be a gathering for family and friends on September 16, 2017 at Janice Anderson’s home located at 1317 Woodside Place in Spokane beginning at 1 p.m. Please bring your memories to share.