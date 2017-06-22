Featured News

WA Legislature moves to a third special session

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

No deal yet on state operating budget…

The State of Washington is still waiting.

The state legislature ended its second special session and began a third one on Wednesday without an operating budget agreement. Governor Jay Inslee was critical to lawmakers saying that they are required to pass a budget and said he would veto any temporary spending plan.

If no budget is reached, it would be the first time in state history that Washington lawmakers have been unable to pass a two-year budget before the end of the fiscal year- which is June 30. Legislators came close in 2013 and 2015 – passing budgets on June 30.

Inslee said the state would lost legal authority to spend money on many programs and employee salaries if a new budget is not met. On July 1, notices of a potential temporary layoff would go out. State prisons would refuse to accept new inmates, fish hatcheries would shutdown, meal services to 50,000 seniors would be cut, state parks would be closed for the Fourth of July Weekend.

State lawmakers say they’re close to agreeing on how to fund education in the state, and Senate Majority Leader Mark Schoesler (R-Ritzville) said he expects the state budget to be ready for vote next week.

