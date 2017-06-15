Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

WA Attorney General’s Office warns of tobacco settlement scam

(By WA Attourney General)

Online ad that guarantees tax-free payments are a scam…

The Attorney General’s Office has received numerous inquiries about advertisements telling consumers that they can sign up to receive payments from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement. This is a scam. Individuals are not eligible to receive payments from the Master Settlement Agreement.

The online advertisements say that consumers can receive “guaranteed” tax-free payments of $2,300 every month — forever. The catch is that, in order to learn how to supposedly claim a portion of the tobacco settlement, consumers must purchase a subscription that costs anywhere from $79 to $129. The order form asks consumers for their personal information and a credit card number. The Attorney General warns consumers that once they provide a credit card number, it may be difficult to cancel and obtain a refund.

The Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement was finalized among the four largest U.S. tobacco companies, 46 states, the District of Columbia, and five U.S. territories. The settlement resolved lawsuits against the tobacco companies for tobacco-related health care costs incurred by the states. The settlement does not provide for payments to individuals, though some states, including Washington, issued bonds backed by the settlement agreement payments as investment opportunities.

Consumers who have received these advertisements may file a complaint at http://www.atg.wa.gov/file-complaint.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
54°
light rain
humidity: 98%
wind: 9mph SW
H 54 • L 54
62°
Sat
69°
Sun
78°
Mon
85°
Tue
78°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group