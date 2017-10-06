Featured News

Volleyball: Stags down Cougars

(By Staff Reports)

Bailey Smith sets the ball for the Cougars against Deer Park on Thursday night (Oct. 5) (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

Stags take out Chewelah in four sets…

The Cougars picked up a second set victory but couldn’t get going against Deer Park in a 18-25, 22-25, 25-9, 16-25 loss to the Stags in NEA League action on Thursday night in Deer Park.

Bailey Smith had 15 digs while Skyla Tunison added four blocks and six kills in the matchup. Chewelah lost its third straight game, with losses to league powers Newport, Freeman as well. they fell to 5-6 on the year.

Elle Carpenter also had 10 assists.

