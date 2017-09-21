Featured News

Volleyball Roundup: Cougars trounce Rams

(By Staff Reports)

Elizabeth Chalmers had five aces against Riverside. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

Cougars pick up third victory of the season…

Chewelah slammed their way past NEA League foe Riverside on Tuesday. Elizabeth Chalmers had five aces, while Elle Carpenter dished out 13 assists for the Cougars. Chewelah improved to 2-2 in league play and 3-2 overall. Lily Kirry had two blocks while Bailey Smith added 11 digs. Skyla Tunison had seven kills.

SPRINGDALE DEF. HUNTERS 25-6, 25-20, 25-13
Springdale (3-1) volleyball continued their hot start to the season, downing Hunters 25-6, 25-20, 25-13 in nonleague play on Tuesday. The Chargers’ Mattea Gines and Niah Gray each had four aces, while Breanna Erickson added nine kills and Nicole Clemmer dished out 17 assists.

LAKESIDE DEF. NEWPORT 25-2, 25-10, 25-11
Lakeside (5-0) looked every bit the league leader, downing Newport 25-2, 25-10, 25-11. Before the match, Newport was 3-1 on the year and one of the NEA League’s stronger teams. Lakeside got nine kills from Lexi Mikkelsen, while Newport’s Cora Pelleberg hit five kills.

DEER PARK DEF. MEDICAL LAKE 25-10, 25-9, 25-13
Deer Park picked up its first victory of the year, downing Medical Lake 25-10, 25-9, 25-13 in NEA League play Tuesday. Payton Erickson had seven digs and five aces for the Stags.

NORTHEAST A LEAGUE 
Lakeside  4-0 League, 5-0 Overall
Colville     4-0, 4-0
Freeman  2-1, 2-1
Chewelah 2-2, 3-2
Newport   2-2, 3-2
Deer Pk.   1-3, 1-3
Riverside  1-3, 1-4
Med. Lk.   0-5, 0-5

