Volleyball Roundup: Cougars, Eagles and Chargers win matchups

(By Staff Reports)

Cougars win second match in a row…

Chewelah wasted little time downing Medical Lake on Tuesday by scores of 25-16, 25-15, 25-20 in NEA League action. The road warrior Cougars got seven kills and 12 assists while Krislyn Koler notched three aces, six digs and one block.

The win got Chewelah’s overall record (7-7) back to .500 and was their second-straight win as they defeated Riverside in three sets last Thursday. They’re currently in sixth place in the league standings.

The Cougars host Colville Thursday night for Senior night. 

LAKESIDE CRUSHES COLVILLE
The defending State 1A champions took down Colville handily by scores of 25-13, 25-11 and 25-15 on Tuesday, bumping their season record to 13-0 and 12-0 in league. Colville fell to 8-5.

The Eagles got 29 assists and 13 digs from Olivia Mikelsen, while Lexi Mikkelsen notched 15 kills with six blocks.

SPRINGDALE SWEEPS KETTLE FALLS
The Chargers improved to 6-6 on the year, downing Kettle Falls 25-17, 25-19, 25-18 on Tuesday in NE 2B action. Mattea Gines notched seven kills and 23 digs in the win. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Springdale.

