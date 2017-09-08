Volleyball roundup: Chewelah falls in season opener, NEA League teams spar

(By Staff Reports)

Cougars fall in three to Freeman…

Freeman improved to 2-0 on the year and knocked down Chewelah in the Cougars’ season opener Thursday night in the Scotties’ gym. Chewelah dropped three sets to Freeman 25-14, 25-4, 25-9. Elizabeth Chalmers had seven kills and three blocks to lead the Cougars. Elle Carpenter had nine assists while Bailey Smith notched 13 digs. Chewelah will host Springdale on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

COLVILLE CORRALS RAMS, IMPROVES TO 2-0

Colville swept Riverside 25-10, 26-24, 25-11 in NEA League action on Thursday.

STAGS DROP TO 0-2 WITH LOSS TO LAKESIDE

Despite 14 digs by Taylor Tarble, the Stags dropped an NEA League match to Lakeside 25-6, 25-10, 25-8.

2B VOLLEYBALL

SPRINGDALE TAKES DOWN VALLEY CHRISTIAN IN FOUR

The Chargers got 12 kills from Andrea Wellhausen as Springdale toppled Hanford’s Valley Christian 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20. Mattea Gines was strong on the backline with 21 digs and five aces for the Chargers. It was the season opener for Springdale

1B VOLLEYBALL

ACH DROPS WELLPINIT

ACH defeated Wellpinit in three 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 behind 13 assists and a block by Christa Christopherson. It was the season opener for both teams.

