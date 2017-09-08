Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

Volleyball roundup: Chewelah falls in season opener, NEA League teams spar

(By Staff Reports)

Cougars fall in three to Freeman…

Freeman improved to 2-0 on the year and knocked down Chewelah in the Cougars’ season opener Thursday night in the Scotties’ gym. Chewelah dropped three sets to Freeman 25-14, 25-4, 25-9. Elizabeth Chalmers had seven kills and three blocks to lead the Cougars. Elle Carpenter had nine assists while Bailey Smith notched 13 digs. Chewelah will host Springdale on Monday at 6:30 p.m.

COLVILLE CORRALS RAMS, IMPROVES TO 2-0
Colville swept Riverside 25-10, 26-24, 25-11 in NEA League action on Thursday.

STAGS DROP TO 0-2 WITH LOSS TO LAKESIDE 
Despite 14 digs by Taylor Tarble, the Stags dropped an NEA League match to Lakeside 25-6, 25-10, 25-8.

2B VOLLEYBALL
SPRINGDALE TAKES DOWN VALLEY CHRISTIAN IN FOUR
The Chargers got 12 kills from Andrea Wellhausen as Springdale toppled Hanford’s Valley Christian 21-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-20. Mattea Gines was strong on the backline with 21 digs and five aces for the Chargers. It was the season opener for Springdale

1B VOLLEYBALL
ACH DROPS WELLPINIT
ACH defeated Wellpinit in three 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 behind 13 assists and a block by Christa Christopherson. It was the season opener for both teams.

FOR MORE BOX SCORES OF PREP VOLLEYBALL ACTION GO TO NWPREPSNOW.COM. 

 

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
68°
haze
humidity: 52%
wind: 3mph SSE
H 81 • L 62
70°
Sat
63°
Sun
68°
Mon
73°
Tue
75°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group