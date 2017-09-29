Volleyball: Newport survives Chewelah in five sets

(By Staff Reports)

Grizzlies come back against Cougars…

The game was hard-fought but a late surge by Newport allowed the Grizzlies to come away with a 27-25, 18-25, 15-25, 25-15, 15-7 NEA League victory over Chewelah on Thursday night.

The Cougars were led by Elizabeth Chalmers’ 16 kills and Elle Carpenter’s 18 assists in the matchup. The loss dropped Chewelah to 5-4 on the year and 4-4 in league play.

Jaelynn Skok also had 34 digs for the Cougars while Skyla Tunison had five blocks. Carpenter and Tunison each notched three aces.

Newport was led by Olivia Witter’s 31 assists and three aces.

Chewelah hosts Freeman next Tuesday.