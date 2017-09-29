Featured News

Featured News/ Latest/ Sports

Volleyball: Newport survives Chewelah in five sets

 (By Staff Reports)

Grizzlies come back against Cougars…

The game was hard-fought but a late surge by Newport allowed the Grizzlies to come away with a 27-25, 18-25, 15-25, 25-15, 15-7 NEA League victory over Chewelah on Thursday night.

The Cougars were led by Elizabeth Chalmers’ 16 kills and Elle Carpenter’s 18 assists in the matchup. The loss dropped Chewelah to 5-4 on the year and 4-4 in league play.

Jaelynn Skok also had 34 digs for the Cougars while Skyla Tunison had five blocks. Carpenter and Tunison each notched three aces.

Newport was led by Olivia Witter’s 31 assists and three aces.

Chewelah hosts Freeman next Tuesday.

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
66°
broken clouds
humidity: 42%
wind: 6mph SW
H 66 • L 53
51°
Sun
50°
Mon
46°
Tue
47°
Wed
50°
Thu
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group