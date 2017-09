(By Staff Reports)

Chalmers notches four kills and seven assists…

Undefeated Lakeside continued their early season romp, downing Chewelah 25-8, 25-9, 25-16 in NEA League action on Thursday night.

Elizabeth Chalmers, Skyla Tunison and Krislyn Koler each had four kills, while Chalmers added seven assists.

Jaelynn Skok notched nine digs as well.

The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Cougars and dropped them to 2-2 on the year and 1-2 in league play.