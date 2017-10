(By Staff Reports)

Freeman picked up a three-set sweep over Chewelah in NEA League action. The Cougars played close games but fell by scores of 25-18, 25-16, 25-17.

Liz Chalmers led the Cougars with six kills and 10 assists while Jaelynn Skok had 13 digs and Skyla Tunison had six blocks.

Chewelah fell to 5-5 on the year, while Freeman remained in second place of the NEA League with a 6-1 record.