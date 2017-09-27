Volleyball: Cougs get big win against Colville

(By Staff Reports)

Chalmers gets a dozen kills in win over Colville…

A win over your county rival is nice, especially when it jostles up the league standings. Chewelah downed Colville in five sets 23-25, 19-25, 25-18, 25-14, 17-15 last night on the Indians home court. The Cougars improved to 5-3 on the year and 4-3 in NEA League play.

Elizabeth Chalmers led the way with 12 kills and two aces for the Cougars. Elle Carpenter dished out 18 assists and Jaelynn Skok notched 26 digs.

The win drops Colville below Freeman and Lakeside in the NEA League standings and the Cougars are just a game behind the Indians in the standings.

Chewelah has won three of their last four matches and they’ll host Newport this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Chewelah wins matches against Riverside, Medical Lake before falling to Newport

(By Geno Ludwig)

Chewelah’s Lady Cougars enjoyed a pair of three-set wins over Riverside and Medical Lake last week, but a weekend trip to Newport on Saturday was disastrous. The Cougars hammered 33 kills at Riverside on their way to set wins of 25-20, 25-15, and 25-11 on Tuesday. Coming home on Thursday, they defeated visiting Medical Lake in three sets: 25-18, 25-14, and 25-4. At Newport, however, they were unable to find their rhythm as the Lady Grizzlies controlled the net for a three-set win.

Led by Elizabeth Chalmers and Skyla Tunison, Chewelah totaled 33 kills at Riverside to claim their second league victory of the season. Chalmers topped the team with 10 kills. Tunison finished the match with eight. Although there were some long rallies at the beginning of the match, the Cougars slowly wore down the Rams with a deluge of hits. As the match progressed, the point spread got wider.

The opening set was close until the score was tied at 11-11 as Tunison, Chalmers, Krislyn Koler, Haven Rainer, and Lily Kirry hammered kills. Chewelah took the lead to stay as the Cougars continued to attack at the net. Koler, Chalmers, and Kirry spearheaded the assault, while Bailey Smith and Tunison teamed up for five serving aces down the stretch for the 25-20 win. Tunison served three consecutive aces. Smith served two.

Likewise, the second set against the Rams stayed tight through the first third of play, with the score tied four times until it reached 8-8. Then, as in the opening game, the Cougars surged ahead.

Three consecutive kills by Tunison and an ace serve from Smith moved the momentum to the Chewelah side of the net, and the Cougars took advantage of several Riverside errors for the 25-16 win. Kills by Elle Carpenter and Kirry provided the final touches.

Three ace serves and a trio of kills from Chalmers highlighted Chewelah’s 25-11 win in the third set. The Cougars also got serving aces from Carpenter and Tunison. This time, Chewelah pulled away early and continued to build its lead, punctuated by kills from Chalmers, Tunison, Skok, Smith, and Rainer.

The Lady Cougars used the same strategy against Medical Lake on Thursday night, controlling the action above the net and totally dominating play the second half of each set. Scores at the beginning of the first two sets were close, but as play continued Chewelah produced more power. This time, it was Kirry and Koler who led the Chewelah charge at the net as they teamed up for 16 of the Cougars’ 33 kills. Kirry had a season-high nine kills. Koler had seven.

Both Chewelah and Medical Lake had a strong start, with the score being tied seven times up to 11-11. Kills by Koler, Kirry, Chalmers, Tunison, Smith, and Rainer gave the Cougars a wide spectrum of choices at the net. Chewelah then took the lead on kills by Tunison and Smith, and they never gave it back. A pair of ace serves from Smith, followed by a couple from Tunison gave the Cougars a 19-13 edge. Chalmers, Koler, and Kirry put the icing on the cake for a 25-18 set win.

A back row kill by Jaelynn Skok triggered 25-16 Chewelah win in the second set, and early explosive hitting gave the Cougars a 13-8 lead. A pair of ace serves by Chalmers, along with her lob kill to the back line, highlighted early play. Chewelah’s lead continued to grow as Tunison, Koler, and Skok crushed kills. Another back row kill and an ace serve by Skok ended the set with the Cougars posting a 25-16 triumph.

Kirry clobbered six kills in the third set as she ignited the Cougars to a 25-4 win to wrap up the match in Blue and White. With Chewelah leading 10-2, Kirry kept calling for the ball and Carpenter fed her six kills. Alyssa Fitzgerald added three quick kills off the bench, and Chalmers served a trio of aces for the one-sided win. This win raised Chewelah’s league record to 3-3, 4-3 overall.

After the two sweep victories over Riverside and Medical Lake, the hope for the Cougars was to carry the momentum into the make-up game at Newport on Saturday. Unfortunately, that did not happen. The Grizzlies won the match in three sets.

The Cougars traveled to Colville on Tuesday. They will return to their home gym to host Newport on Thursday and Freeman the following Tuesday. Match time is 6:30 p.m.. Go Cougs!

Chewelah 3, Riverside 0

Kills: Chalmers 10, Tunison 8, Koler 5, Kirry 4, Smith 2, Rainer 2, Skok 2, Carpenter 1.

Assists: Chalmers 11, Carpenter 10.

Aces: Chalmers 5, Carpenter 2, Smith 2, Tunison 1, Skok 1, Rainer 1, Koler 1.

Blocks: Kirry 3, Chalmers 2, Tunison 1.

Digs: Skok13, Smith 10, Chalmers 9, Carpenter 8, Tunison 6, Rainer 4, Koler 2, Kirry 1.

Chewelah 3, Medical Lk. 0

Kills: Kirry 8, Koler 7, Chalmers 5, Tunison 4, Fitzgerald 3, Rainer 3, Smith 2, Skok 2, Carpenter 2.

Aces: Chalmers 7, Tunison 5, Skok 2, Smith 2, Carpenter 1, Koler 1.

Assists: Carpenter 13, Chalmers 8, Rainer 4, Koler 1, Tunison 1.

Blocks: Tunison 1, Chalmers 1, Smith 1.

Digs: Skok 11, Chalmers 4, Carpenter 4, Rainer 2, Tunison 1, Smith 1, Koler 1.