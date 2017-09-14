Volleyball: Cougars win two in a row

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Koler leads Cougs over Stags, Tunison dominant against Chargers…

Chewelah won their second match in a row, downing Deer Park in three sets 21-25, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17 for an NEA League victory Tuesday night.

Krislyn Koler notched 10 kills and 19 digs in the win. Chewelah lost the first set 21-25 but came back to dominate the second 25-17.

Elizabeth Chalmers dished out 27 assists, while Skyla Tunison also hit 10 kills.

Taylor Tarble had 18 kills and 18 digs for Deer Park. The Stags fell to 0-3 on the year while Chewelah improved to 2-1. They host Lakeside this Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

CHEWELAH DEFEATS SPRINGDALE

(Story by Geno Ludwig)

The Chewelah volleyball team hoped to get out of the gym early on Monday night, but a persistent Springdale squad forced the Cougars to play four hard-fought sets before they won a 3-1 match. There were several rallies where the ball went over the net four or five times before a point was scored, with players on both sides making outstanding defensive plays to keep the ball off the floor.

Skyla Tunison hammered 16 kills and had three blocks at the net, and Jaelynn Skok had 30 digs in the back row as the Cougars won their first match of the season: 25-17, 22-25, 25-22, and 25-17.

Overall, it was a good outing for Chewelah against a class-B team that has beaten them more often than they have expected in recent years. The Cougars displayed improved passing from the back row, more accurate setting, and unexpected hitting power at the net. Krislyn Koler, Elizabeth Chalmers, and Lily Kirry added timely kills to the victory.

Chewelah’s first game was its best. The Cougars took control early, grabbing an 11-6 lead and then finishing strong with kills from Tunison, Koler, and Kirry, along with an ace serve from Bailey Smith, for a 25-17 win.

The second set was tight from start to finish with neither team going ahead by more than three points. Springdale scored the first two points, but kills by Chalmers and Tunison put Chewelah on top 6-2. The Chargers came back to tie the score at six points apiece before he Cougars rallied behind the hitting of Tunison, Koler, Skok, and Haven Rainer to maintain a narrow lead throughout most of the set.

Springdale kept the numbers close on the scoreboard and then surged late in the set to score a 25-22 win. The Chargers tied the game at 21-apiece, took the lead at 22-21, and never gave it back as the Cougars could not keep their hitting within the lines of the court.

The win in game two put the momentum on the Springdale side of the net. The Chargers took a 6-1 lead before Chewelah staged a comeback to knot the score a 10-each on kills by Tunison and ace serves from Koler and Skok. The Cougars stayed ahead through the middle of the set on kills by Tunison and Chalmers, but Springdale came alive toward the end to tie the score at 21-21 and then take a 23-21 lead.

Chewelah answered with a game-tying kill by Smith and a pair of ace serves from Koler for the 25-22 Cougar win.

The fourth game was close through the first 16 points leading to an 8-8 tie score. After that, the scoreboard was dominated by Chewelah for a 25-17 win. The Cougars pulled away on kills by Koler, Chalmers, and Tunison, and then Kirry took over in the middle to score four kills down the final stretch to finish the set and the match.

Chewelah lost its first league match at Freeman in three straight sets: 25-14, 25-4, and 25-9. Chalmers led the Cougars at the net with seven kills and three blocks.

The Cougars also competed in the Freeman Tournament on Saturday, winning seven of their 10 games in pool play and placing sixth overall.