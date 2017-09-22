Volleyball: Cougars improve to 4-2

(By Staff Reports/Chewelah Independent)

Chalmers bumps up season kill total to 41…

Facing winless Medical Lake, the Cougars were able to quickly dispatch their NEA League foe 25-18, 25-16, 25-4 on Thursday night. Chewelah was led by Elizabeth Chalmers who had seven kills and seven aces to go along with one block.

Chalmers on the season has 17 aces and 41 kills for Chewelah. Medical Lake fell to 0-6 on the year while Chewelah improved to 4-2 overall and more importantly 3-2 in league play.

Elle Carpenter dished out 13 assists for the Cougars while Jaelynn Skok had 11 digs. Skyla Tunison and Bailey Smith each had an ace in the game.

Chewelah plays undefeated Colville on Tuesday in the Indians’ home gym. The Cougars have won two straight matches and four of their last five. They’re sitting in fourth place of the NEA League. Colville is 6-0 overall.