Volleyball: Chewelah topples Colville on Senior Night

The Chewelah volleyball team celebrates their Senior Night victory over Colville. (Brandon Hansen photo)

(By Staff Report, Chewelah Independent) 

Senior night victory gives Cougars five-seed for NEA League playoffs…

The smiles and tears were plentiful as the Chewelah Cougars picked up an emotional 25-15, 21-25, 25-19, 25-23 NEA League victory over Stevens County rival on Thursday evening. The win improved Chewelah to 8-7 on the year and more importantly was a fitting sendoff for seniors Elizabeth Chalmers, Krislyn Koler, Andrea Franks and Jaelynn Skok for senior night.

Chalmers led the attack for the Cougars with 14 kills and three aces. Chewelah came out strong to win the first set 25-15 before tapering off in a second set 21-25 loss. 

In the third set, the Cougars won 25-19 to take control of the match. Dishing out 20 assists on the evening was Elle Carpenter. The Cougars also got two blocks apiece from Lily Kirry and Skyla Tunison 2 and 24 digs from Jaelynn Skok.

The four set was tied at 23-23 but the Cougars were able to come away with the victory to improve to 7-7 in NEA League play. The win moved them into fourth place, tied with Newport. The Grizzlies have a tiebreaker by virtue of winning two regular season games against the Cougars, so Chewelah will be fifth heading into the NEA League Tournament.

 

