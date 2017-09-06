VFW holding memorial service for passed away veterans

(By Chewelah VFW)

Ceremony to be held on Sept. 16…

The Chewelah Post 2047 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States will hold a memorial service on September 16, at 11 a.m. at the Chewelah City Park, Children’s Pavilion.

An exhaustive effort to record the names and branches of service of the veterans of Stevens County over this past year has been made; nevertheless, some names have undoubtedly been missed.

We would gratefully appreciate that anyone having knowledge of a veteran who has passed away between September 1, 2016 and August 30, 2017, that is not included in the list of names of the deceased below, provide that information to John Brugger, Chaplain, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 2047 by calling or texting the name, branch of service, and age to 935-2328 or by email to 3rdjjb2012@gmail.com before September 9, 2017.

HONORING THOSE THAT HAVE SERVED AND PASSED

Donald E. Gibson, Sergeant, United States Marine Corps; Robert “Bob” Keith Lesser, United States Coast Guard; Navy (Korea); Merle Calvin Lilienthal, United States Navy (Korea); Denzil L. McKinney, United States Air Force (Retired); Rodney Ollas, United States Army; James Ressa, United States Navy (Korea); Joseph Freeman Fisher, United States Army; Dale Allan Hodgson, United States Army Air Corps – WWII; David Robert Squires, United States Army – Vietnam; Stanley Warren Warwick, United States Army – Korea; John Balczewski, United States Army; Edward H. Johnson, United States Army – Korea; Curtis Wendell Ott, Air National Guard; James “Jim” Timothy O’Leary, Chief MSG, U. S. Air Force – Retired; Max Gerard Kinder, United States Navy –WWII; Lanny Myers, United States Navy – Vietnam; Charles “Charlie” Borromeo Rochon, United States Navy – Korea; Wayne Lawrence Bergquist, United States Army – WWII; Korea; Gary Kenneth Broyles, United States Army – Vietnam; Leo James Bruce, United States Army Air Corps; John Frostad, United States Army; Robert Aaron Gilmore, United States Navy – Retired (Korea, Vietnam); John Jacob Greenman, United States Coast Guard Reserve; Harlan “Harley” Wendal Johnson, United States Army – WW II (Philippines); Lawrence “Larry” Leigh Kent, United States Navy; Joseph Richard Tweedy, United States Army; Lt. CDR Charles “Charlie” Edward Wood, U. S. Navy – Retired (WWII, Korea); Bernard “Barney” Rex Clowser, United States Army; CDR Forrest Merrit Collins, United States Navy – Retired (WWII); James “Jim” Edward Denison, United States Army – Korea; Dennis “Denny” Noel Enright, United States Coast Guard; Howard W. Golliheair, United States Army; Walter Orville Kemmerer, United States Navy; Stephen Michael Morrow, United States Army – Vietnam; COL. George Anthony Paccerelli, United States Army –Retired (Vietnam); Kevin R. Running, United States Air Force; Alvin Gus Toulou, United States Navy – WWII; Jerome “Jerry” Gale Vetter, United States Navy – Vietnam; Carol J. Watson, United States Army; Loyed Melvin Campbell, United States Air Force; Gilbert Ralph Geer, United States Navy; Fred Stanley Hall, United States Army – Korea; Andrew “Drew” Hatch, United States Air Force – Retired; Victor Joseph Machala, United States Army – Korea; Allen Leland Ramey, United States Army; Charles William “Chuck” Wiltse, Jr., United States Navy; Kenneth “Kenny” Dale Clark, United States Army – WWII; Arne Johan Dahlen, United States Air Force – WWII; MAJ James Henry Divis, United States Marine Corps – Retired; Edward “Ed” A. Johnson, United States Army – Vietnam; Robert John Palm, United States Army – Korea; George Stahly, United States Army Air Corps – WWII; Richard “Dick” Bruce Woolard, United States Navy; Dennis David Daniel Durbin, United States Air Force – Retired; Olin McLean Hart, United States Navy – WWII; George Elmer Rose, United States Army – Retired; Donald Lee Wilson, United States Army – Korea; Marvin Everhart, United States Army; Albert “Spike” L. Colvin, United States Air Force; Otto Kuk, Jr., United States Army – WWII; Chief MSGT James “Jim” H. Fuller, US Navy; Washington ANG – Gulf War – Retired; Joseph Dennis “Denny” Burya, United States Army; Jack Burgess Fugitt, United States Air Force – Retired; Robert Wellington Ward, United States Army; Danny Harding, United States Armed Forces – Vietnam; Frank Kendall Femling, United States Air Force; Walter “Ted” Ogilvie, United States Navy – Vietnam; Clarence Smith, United States Navy; Coast Guard; Charles “Chuck” Hughes Fell, United States Navy – (Vietnam); Richard Ernest Droter, United States Navy; John Slackter, United States Army – WWII; William “Bill” Naccarato, United States Air Force; LCDR Alan “Al” Ross Bedford Sr., United States Navy – Retired (Korea); Michael Douglas Walker, United States Air Force; James Lawrence Powell, United States Army; Rex Thomas Barrans, United States Marine Corps – WWII (Guam); Marian Frances Garvey, United States Air Force –WWII; Shannon Dean “Smokey” Wolfe, United States Air Force; Gary Manning Plotts, Army National Guard; Jay Ve Russell, United States Marine Corps; Raymond Frye, United States Military – (Korea); Peter Martin Frisvold, United States Coast Guard – WWII; Joseph Frank Lawson, United States Marine Corps; Donald Seth Taylor, United States Navy – WWII (Pacific); Everett R. Craig, SGM, United States Army – Retired; Delvin L. Householder, United States Army – WWII (Pacific); Thomas Lee Robson, United States Navy