Verna Hazel Nelson (nee Jewett)

Verna Hazel Nelson 1920-2017

Verna was born December 17, 1920 in Littlefork, Minnesota to Olavus and Ida Jewett.

She had four brothers: Gordon, Marx, Jean and Warron and one sister: Lovella. All her siblings proceeded her in death.

Verna was truly part of that “Greatest Generation” that perservered through many difficult moments in our history with extraordinary character and dignity.

Her brother Marx, died at 6 during the great flu epidemic in 1918 before she was born; she lived in the harshness of many Northern Minnesota winters during the Great Depression, and suffered the loss of her first husband Harold Hinsong during World War II in 1945.

But these early hardships and memories only served to make her stronger as she remarried in 1946 to Albert Nelson and had 57 years together before his death in 2003.

With her first husband Harold they had a son Terry Hissong (Carol) of Kent, Washington.

With her second husband Albert they had three son’s Rodney Nelson of Holyoke, Minnesota, Ricky Nelson (Sumlee) of Seattle, Washington, and Brian Nelson (Malivang) of Chewelah, Washington.

Verna has six surviving grandchildren, her beloved grandson Benjamin died at 15 in 1997. She has nine great grandchildren.

Verna enjoyed travel. Her husband Al and she visited all fifty states, and nearly every province in Canada. They retraced Al’s military travel in Europe, and visited her ancestral homeland of Norway and his in Sweden. She was extremely proud of her deep Scandinavian roots.

Having a family full of veteran’s-including all her sons-she was fiercely protective of those who served or are serving. She was an active Life Member of both the Veteran’s of Foreign Wars and American Legion Auxiliaries.

Before she lost her eyesight she was an active letter writer and enjoyed writing and wrote beautifully. She was a skilled cross word puzzle solver.

She loved all forms of music, and to dance. Many is the time she took a turn on the dance floor with “an old lumberjack or a young veteran”.

She was a talker, and a skilled debater that could at one moment discuss a bit of complex international political diplomacy and the next chat about her loving family.

She moved to Chewelah after Al retired in 1989 and absolutely fell in love with the beautiful natural surrounding and the warmth of all the new friends in her life.

Verna had a fulfilled 96 ½ years of life. The final 28 years in Chewelah were among her most cherished.

While she suffered heartache with the loss of husband Al and grandson Benjamin during this time the many kindnesses bestowed on her by members of the Chewelah community were expressed often to her family.

Verna will be greatly missed but will be forever remembered for her tenacity to face life head-on and challenge her children to be joyful as they carry on in her absence.

Funeral arrangements are by Danekas Funeral Chapel, 402 E. Main, Chewelah, WA 99109, (509)-935-8411

Funeral will be held July 21, 2017 at Danekas Funeral Chapel, Chewelah, WA. Viewing 9-11 a.m., Service at 11 a.m. Burial following at Chewelah Memorial Park.