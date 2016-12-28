Valley Warriors Against Cancer help local families with Christmas

Warriors Against Cancer provide Christmas dinner and gifts

By Valley Warriors Against Cancer/For The Independent

A couple of Stevens County families who are battling cancer got a little help this year from the Valley Warriors Against Cancer, a non-profit working out of the Valley, WA area. When the gals from Valley Warriors Against Cancer got wind of a couple of families needing some holiday cheer, they rolled up their sleeves and went shopping. After providing Thanksgiving dinner for two families from purchases made at the local Safeway store, these gals decided to take it a step further and purchase Christmas dinner and gifts to pile under the tree.

With big hearts and combined compassion for families suffering under the financial strain of cancer (most of the members have been impacted by cancer directly themselves or in a friend or family member), this group of caring individuals is determined to make a difference for families in our area who are ravaged by the physical and emotional toll of this illness.



You can help Valley Warriors Against Cancer in this worthwhile cause by supporting the local businesses that contribute to this relatively new non-profit (a complete listing of donors is generally released to The Independent following each event) and by attending their yearly events that are advertised in the local paper and supporting businesses. Their next fundraiser will be held in downtown Valley at 2 p.m. on New Year’s Eve with a chili feed and silent auction ends at 5 p.m. with the lighting of Chinese lanterns commemorating those who have lost the battle against cancer and in support of those who are currently fighting with their lives. You can purchase tickets for a lantern to write your loved one’s name upon it to be lifted to the heavens for $5 from any Valley Warriors Against Cancer member or at Dan & Jo’s Bar and Grill in Valley. Silent auction items include a couple of youth ski lift tickets from 49 Degrees North, rock chip repair, and various themed gift baskets.

Valley Warriors Against Cancer would like to thank all the local vendors, businesses, and individuals that have contributed this year in helping Valley take a W.A.C. out of cancer If you would like to join Valley Warriors Against Cancer, call Darla at 509-937-4451 or join us each month on the fourth Tuesday at Dan & Jo’s in Valley at 6 p.m.