Featured News

Community/ Featured News/ Latest

Valley School gets fire training

(By Sam Moore/For The Independent)

Stevens County volunteer firefighters taught Valley School students what do to in a burning building, introduced them to what a fireman looks like in full gear and overall helped prepare them for a fire emergency. (Sam Moore photos)

Students taught by SC Fire District 4…

On October 11, Stevens County Fire District No. 4 and Communities In Progress organized a Fire Safety Training at Valley School, presented to first through fifth graders.

Fire Department volunteers took time off from their jobs to make this a great success. Chief Tim VanDoren, Josh Duke, Keith Cook and Tom Evers donated their time and were heroes to the school kids.

The event started with a video “The Great Escape Challenge” that Chief VanDoren took them through. The video was geared to show kids what to do in the case of a fire. Then the group went through the Edith House, which is a kitchen, living room and kitchen with hazards that Tom Evers took the kids through. The living room had hazards such as a pillow against the heat register and paper on a candle.

In the bedroom, the smoke detector went off and when the kids dropped to the floor, one door was warm to the touch and they then followed the fireman out the other exit. Kevin Cook and Josh Duke were outside with the kids at the fire truck and in full gear.

This great article is available to Independent Subscribers

Subscribe To Unlock The Content!

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
36°
clear sky
humidity: 80%
wind: 5mph NNE
H 41 • L 36
35°
Thu
32°
Fri
34°
Sat
40°
Sun
46°
Mon
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group