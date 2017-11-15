Valley School gets fire training

(By Sam Moore/For The Independent)

Students taught by SC Fire District 4…

On October 11, Stevens County Fire District No. 4 and Communities In Progress organized a Fire Safety Training at Valley School, presented to first through fifth graders.

Fire Department volunteers took time off from their jobs to make this a great success. Chief Tim VanDoren, Josh Duke, Keith Cook and Tom Evers donated their time and were heroes to the school kids.

The event started with a video “The Great Escape Challenge” that Chief VanDoren took them through. The video was geared to show kids what to do in the case of a fire. Then the group went through the Edith House, which is a kitchen, living room and kitchen with hazards that Tom Evers took the kids through. The living room had hazards such as a pillow against the heat register and paper on a candle.

In the bedroom, the smoke detector went off and when the kids dropped to the floor, one door was warm to the touch and they then followed the fireman out the other exit. Kevin Cook and Josh Duke were outside with the kids at the fire truck and in full gear.



