Valley resident announces Senate campaign

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Karen Hardy announced her candidacy for state senate at Quartzite Brewing Company on May 1. (Photo by Brandon Hansen)

Karen Hardy challenging State Senator Shelly Short…

November 7 is seven months away but it’s already marked on the calendar by Jump Off Joe resident Karen Hardy.

Hardy announced her campaign on May 1 for the Washington State Senate in the 7th Legislative District, a seat currently occupied by Shelly Short.

Short was serving as a state representative before being nominated by 7th Legislative District Republicans and chosen by county commissioners to serve the position that was vacated by Brian Dansel, who left for a position in the Trump Administration.

Hardy, a Democrat, is currently the head teamster for the Rocking K Ranch. Born in Auburn, Washington, she went to school at Clark College and then worked for Delta Airlines for 20 years. Hardy has become a great lover of the cowgirl lifestyle as it was a release for her riding hours after a stressful job at the airport.

Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
