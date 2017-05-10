Valley resident announces Senate campaign

(By Brandon Hansen/Chewelah Independent)

Karen Hardy challenging State Senator Shelly Short…

November 7 is seven months away but it’s already marked on the calendar by Jump Off Joe resident Karen Hardy.

Hardy announced her campaign on May 1 for the Washington State Senate in the 7th Legislative District, a seat currently occupied by Shelly Short.

Short was serving as a state representative before being nominated by 7th Legislative District Republicans and chosen by county commissioners to serve the position that was vacated by Brian Dansel, who left for a position in the Trump Administration.

Hardy, a Democrat, is currently the head teamster for the Rocking K Ranch. Born in Auburn, Washington, she went to school at Clark College and then worked for Delta Airlines for 20 years. Hardy has become a great lover of the cowgirl lifestyle as it was a release for her riding hours after a stressful job at the airport.



