Valley hosting community meeting on Sept. 18

(By Staff Reports)

Let’s meet up as a community on Monday September 18 to discuss neighborhood questions and concerns. All voices count in a small community! Stevens County Sheriff’s Dept. will be represented to give info and answer questions and Spokane County Sheriff’s Dept. are kindly allowing McGruff back for a visit prior to the meeting at 6:00 pm to give out deputy stickers and K9 cards to the kids!



Meeting will start afterwards at 6:30 p.m.



Hosted by the Valley Grange located at 3091 Waitts Lake Rd, on the Fairgrounds. See you there!