Featured News

Featured News/ Latest

Valley hosting community meeting on Sept. 18

(By Staff Reports)

Let’s meet up as a community on Monday September 18 to discuss neighborhood questions and concerns. All voices count in a small community! Stevens County Sheriff’s Dept. will be represented to give info and answer questions and Spokane County Sheriff’s Dept. are kindly allowing McGruff back for a visit prior to the meeting at 6:00 pm to give out deputy stickers and K9 cards to the kids!

Meeting will start afterwards at 6:30 p.m. 

Hosted by the Valley Grange located at 3091 Waitts Lake Rd, on the Fairgrounds. See you there! 

Related Posts

Back to Top

CONTACT US:

401 South Park Street, Ste A PO Box 5 Chewelah, WA 99109 Phone: 509-935-8422 Fax: 509-935-8426 Publisher, Editor, Classified, Legals 509-935-8422 Display Advertising 509-935-0784 or 509-690-8006 Go to Email

Chewelah Weather

Chewelah
63°
haze
humidity: 59%
wind: 2mph S
H 63 • L 55
70°
Sat
68°
Sun
68°
Mon
73°
Tue
75°
Wed
extended forecast
Weather from OpenWeatherMap
Since 1903, residents of the Chewelah Valley have opened their morning paper to The Independent news. The Independent is a locally-owned newspaper published by the Arnold family of Chewelah, Washington. This weekly newspaper is published every Thursday and distributes 2,250 paid copies by US Mail and through local newsstands in Chewelah, Colville, Addy, Bluecreek, Valley, Springdale and Suncrest. The Independent is the legal newspaper for Stevens County, City of Chewelah and the town of Springdale.
© The Independent 2017
Web Site design by LaVigne Design Group