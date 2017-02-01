Featured News

USDA Approves Emergency Forest Restoration Assistance for Stevens County

By Lisa VanQuekelberg
Stevens County forest landowners may be able to receive financial assistance to help recover from last summer’s wildfires according to the Farm Service Agency’s Stevens County Program Technician Lisa VanQuekelberg. The agency is accepting applications for the Emergency Forest Restoration Program (EFRP) now through March 16, 2017.

The program provides payments to eligible owners of nonindustrial private forest land to help restore forest health damaged by qualifying natural disasters. EFRP payments will pay a portion of the cost to replant trees in areas affected by the Carpenter Road Fire, Gold Hill Fire, Marble Valley Fire, Kettle Complex, and the Williams Lake Fire.


Money for the program will be allocated based on the number of applications received, so it is important that landowners apply for EFRP assistance timely,” said VanQuekelberg.

“Additionally, we will have to set up records for landowners who have not participated in FSA programs in the past. It is not a quick process.”

After applications are received, a technical service provider will evaluate the damage and develop a plan to restore the land. The local Farm Service Agency county committee will determine land eligibility and approve applications.

In order to meet eligibility requirements, the land must have existing tree cover or had tree cover immediately before the fire occurred and be sustainable for growing trees. The land must also be owned by a nonindustrial private individual, group, association, corporation or other private legal entity that has definitive decision-making authority over the land. The fire must have caused damage that if untreated would impair or endanger the natural resources on the land and/or materially affect future use of the land.

Individuals may receive up to 75 percent of the eligible cost of restoring the damage. The minimum qualifying cost of restoration is $1,000 per participant. More information on the Emergency Forest Restoration Program and other disaster assistance programs is available at the Stevens County FSA office (509) 685-0858 and online at: http://www.fsa.usda.gov/wa.

