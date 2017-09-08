Upper Right Football Preview: Mary Walker Chargers (Springdale)

The Chewelah Independent realizes there are more teams that play locally than just the Cougars. We’re taking trips to many of the local football teams to see how they stack up against the Cougars and the rest of the state.

The Team: The Mary Walker Chargers. I know when you think of Chargers, you think of the San Diego… errr LA Chargers. Do not fall into this trap because Springdale doesn’t go by the electro-bolt moniker of Chargers. They’re way cooler and go by the medieval knight variation of Chargers.

I’d like to applaud Springdale because a charging knight with a lance is way cooler than this garbage…

Mary Walker disclaimer: Don’t get too confused with Mary Walker. Much like Jenkins High School in Chewelah, they named the school after a person instead of the town. If you’re curious as to who Mary Walker is, well… she was an American abolitionist, prohibitionist, prisoner of war and surgeon. She is the only woman ever to receive the Medal of Honor — so yeah she’s kind of a big deal.

The Town: Springdale. After considerable research on the internet, I have figured out that Springdale is one of the safest towns in the country when it comes to natural disasters. No earthquakes. No crazy Portland hipsters. No tsunamis. No traffic. No tornadoes. No meteorites. I mean the town might have to worry about forest fires, but have those been going on lately?

Oh my… nevermind…

Ignoring forest fires, a short drive from Springdale is Loon Lake. As far as I can tell they don’t have a lake monster. Another natural disaster averted.

Last year: Springdale went 0-9. They’re playing against the likes of Liberty, Asotin and Northwest Christian. All made the state playoffs last year and could probably beat teams in the NEA League. So yeah it’s a bit of a murderers’s row.

How Springdale thinks the league will shape up: Well as head coach Mark Edwards said “In my opinion this is the toughest 2B league in the state.” As I said in the previous paragraph, Liberty looks strong again, and I would imagine that Asotin and NW Chr. are going to be powers again.

Edwards returns as head coach after he retired for a while but did spend some time as a team assistant. He also was an assistant at Toledo High School, a team I covered on the west side of the state so that basically has to go into the article by default.

Studs to watch: Springdale has three strong seniors and a sophomore quarterback to keep an eye on. Hunter Schurger is a 6-foot 230-pound guard and middle linebacker that brings a lot of hurt. Evan Kitt is the team’s wingback and outside linebacker at six-foot 160 pounds. Defensive tackle Gavyn Newell brings his 6’2″ 230-pound size to the defensive and offensive tackle positions. Quarterback Wyatt Edwards also plays safety for the team.

“I think we will be able to run the football and sustain some drives,” Coach Edwards said. “We have a talented group of linemen who can open some holes and we’re looking to maintain some long drives.”

The team has seven seniors overall and Edwards says he’s excited to see what this team can do defensively

“It’s a great group of guys who are willing to work,” Edwards said. “They have a lot of potential and should surprise people.”

What stinks in Springdale: Driving to Springdale from Chewelah. I make that drive from time to time and it’s a windy yet scenic road. The problem is, I get carsick. So by the time I’m done admiring the entrance to the Colville Valley, I need to stop and upchuck. WHY CANT WE HAVE STRAIGHTER STATE ROUTES?! Loon Lake is nice though, so that makes up for it.

What’s great in Springdale: Did I mention the rodeo? Yeah I can’t wait to go next year but I’m going to enter the keg toss myself and throw my back out in the process. It should be fun.

The Independent’s Take on Springdale: There are some returning seniors so look for progress to made by the Chargers this year. A short drive from Chewelah, catch a game if you can as they play in one of the best 2B leagues in the state!