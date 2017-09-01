Upper Right Football Preview: Kettle Falls Football

The Chewelah Independent realizes there are more teams that play locally than just the Cougars. We’re taking trips to many of the local football teams to see how they stack up against the Cougars and the rest of the state.

The team: Kettle Falls Bulldogs. A hard-nosed running team that should have a stable of running backs. Think the NWO but in blue and gold. I hope somebody get’s my late 90s wrestling reference. They’re in the 2B classification that has a bulk of ranked teams in Southwest Washington, and the rest of the ranked teams seem to be in Kettle Falls’ league.

The town: Kettle Falls. Perhaps the one team in the league in the 2Bs that had to relocate when they made the Grand Coulee Dam. I think this deserved note. There’s probably some old high school football field at the bottom of the Columbia River right now. Frozen Tundra Green Bay? Try the bottom of the river! Anyways, Kettle Falls has lots of a timber mills, lots of camping and is by Lake Roosevelt. It could pass as the setting for the first Rambo movie.

Last year: 4-6. Under first-year and former Chewelah coach Loren Finley, the Bulldogs found success against a lot of teams in their league. They also ran into some tough squads that reached the state title game (Liberty), made the state semifinals (Asotin) and made the state quarterfinals (Northwest Christian).

“My expectation is we beat all the teams we did last year and I think we can compete well against the other teams,” Finley said.

How Kettle Falls thinks the league will shape up: They have the state runner-up the first week of the season, so they know it’s a tough league.

Liberty is currently ranked No. 4 in the first prep poll. Asotin is No. 5 and Northwest Christian is No. 9.

Studs to watch: Another year in Finley’s system has the coach feeling there will be improvement. He has a very experienced backfield on offense, while the linebacking corp and secondary should be the standout groups on defense.

“We have a lot of kids with enthusiasm,” Finley said.

The Bulldogs have 15 kids returning from last year’s squad along with five freshman and two players new to football.

Who isn’t new to football is team captain and fullback Leo Clendennen, who set a school lifting record in the squat and bench this summer.

So have fun getting blocked or trying to tackle this junior. Fellow captain Cade McKern returns at quarterback for the Bulldogs and as a sophomore he’s bigger, faster and stronger from his freshman campaign. With a year experience under his belt, Finley should have a veteran signal caller for many years to come.

Collin Thomas might be the smartest center you mean, as along with being strong he spent a lot of practice and camp time learning the QB position so he’ll be like a second signal-caller out there. He’ll just be hiking the ball instead of throwing it.

Marcello Mendez and Jordon Clendennen are two experience running backs that will help keep the Power T offense running quickly.

What stinks in Kettle Falls: Going to the Drive-In theatre in between Colville and Kettle Falls and have the car behind you turn on their lights roughly four times during the movie. Are you looking for your car keys or something?! Also there’s no falls anymore in Kettle Falls because of the dam. Sad.

What is great in Kettle Falls: The town grouch. Is there a better title to get in a small town? I’ve already begun living in a garbage can alongside Highway 395 hoping that people in Chewelah start calling me the town grouch.

The Independent’s Take: The Bulldogs were a fun team to follow and watch last year. They’ll be a fun group to follow again. 4-6 can quickly turn into a playoff team if plays go a certain way and players improve from last year. Considering Liberty got really offended when a west-side paper called them a small town – so much so they had an Liberty insurance company post a story on its website about how great the team is – I will be rooting hard for Kettle Falls this year.