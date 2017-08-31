Upper Right Football Preview: Colville Football

The Chewelah Independent realizes there are more teams that play locally than just the Cougars. We’re taking trips to many of the local football teams to see how they stack up against the Cougars and the rest of the state.

The team: Colville Indians. You know the team parents bring up in every JJSHS athletic meeting as the team we need to beat. Anyways, they’re pretty good if you ask me. State contender material in a 1A classification that consists of ritzy west side private schools or rural towns scattered around the state.

The town: Colville. Seat of Stevens County! The Seattle of NE Washington, complete with traffic after 9 p.m. because of road construction. Proud owner of two roundabouts. They have Vaagens Bros. which constitutes as roughly 85 percent of the entire county’s economy! And don’t forget Walmart. Everybody from Chewelah goes to Walmart up there, then comes back and tells everyone they hate Walmart.

Last year: 7-4. Colville returns 13 starters from last year and is picked by the Spokesman-Review as the No. 1 team in the league. This coupled with the fact that they’ve won three of the last four NEA League titles and I’m going to go on a huge limb out here and say Colville is the league favorite. Yeah that’s my hot take of the preseason, I know I’m really being a rebel, but hopefully the hate mail doesn’t come streaming in.

“Our kids have high expectations every year,” Colville coach Randy Cornwell said. “They work hard year-round to prepare themselves to compete at a high level every year.”

They defeated Chewelah 43-12 last year and had a three-game winning streak before losing 27-6 in the first round of the state playoffs to Royal. Fun fact, I’m assuming this is Royal from Royal City. Royal City in central Washington has the most generic Wikipedia page of all time. It’s like somebody uploaded a template and then forgot to put in the actual information of the town.

How Colville thinks the league will shape up: They’re not kidding themselves, despite having the pedigree, it’s still going to be a battle. Their big bullseye has to be on the Stags. Namely because they have a ritzy Bi-Mart. Oh and maybe because Deer Park won the NEA League title last year, going undefeated before losing in the state playoffs. They looked big both in numbers and player size at the jamboree so it seems that the NEA League title will go through Northern Spokane County.

(Deer Park also has a converted ambulance that broadcasts the games live on You Tube. WELL WELL WELL, LOOK WHO HAS SOME OLD MONEY)

“We have a competitive league,” Cornwell said. “Deer Park, Freeman and Newport will all be good teams and Chewelah is on the rise and will be tough to beat and Lakeside has a winning tradition.”

Studs to watch: The Indians have two-time returning all-league linebacker Tristen Lewis, and after internet searches I cannot disproved he’s related to Ray Lewis. Last year QB John Knight – which is top ten for quarterback names – returns for the Indians after throwing for 992 yards and nine touchdowns last year which is basically the Air Raid offense in the run-heavy NE League. Knight’s favorite target All-League receiver Dawson Flugel comes back at receiver (and DB!). Flugel is the Cooper Kupp of the NEA League, hauling in 27 catches for 527 yards and five touchdowns.

The line should be a strong point as well, as starting offensive lineman and linebacker Michael Fitzsimmons is back, and offensive lineman and defensive lineman Jacon Newsom is coming back after an injury-shortened campaign next year.

Cornwell added this is a squad of hard workers that are dedicated, play well together and have decent team speed.

What stinks in Colville: THE FIELD! Last year when Chewelah and Colville played it was the Mud Bowl. It was so bad when Chewelah played Omak in the crossover round the next week they still had mud on their uniforms because it didn’t come out. This wasn’t just a muddy field, it was one of those barnyards in mid-Novemeber that you need muck boots to get through. Oh and this plays to Colville’s strengths. If they get a home playoff game, I’m going for the mud photos alone, and to see a west side team marvel at why they’re not playing on artificial turf. I’ll need a boat to navigate the sidelines to take photos though.

(Also one of the chain gang guys for Colville moved the ball marker – barefoot – in the freezing cold and mud. Stevens County – got to love it)

What is great in Colville: Ronnie D’s!?! Is this even a debate? If you’ve lived in Stevens County you’ve had an ice cream cone or a burger special there. The funny thing is they haven’t updated their decor in 30 years.

The Independent’s Take: With a strong pedigree and a good program – look to Colville to set the tone in the league this year along with Deer Park. We’re guessing that the Deer Park-Colville matchup will be for the league title. Except Colville to be a state power. The most recent state poll has them coming in at No. 9.

