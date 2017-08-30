Upcoming Events for September 1-20, 2017

Here are upcoming events in the Chewelah area for Aug. 31, 2017…

SEPT. 1-2: Festival of Neighbors in Kettle Falls

Listen to Earl Wear and Haywire, Tim Hadler and Catrina and Firecreek at the Festival of Neighbors in Kettle Falls’ Happy Dell Park on Sept. 1 and 2. It is a family fun event and will feature kids games, bingo, food vendors, crafts and a car show.

SEPTEMBER 1: Second Annual Spiritual and Psychic Sasquatch Conference

Kewaunee and Kelly Lapseritis are hosting the second annual Spiritual and Psychic Sasquatch Conference on Friday September 1 through Sunday September 3, 2017 at the Chewelah Peak Learning Center in Chewelah, Washington.

On behalf of the Sasquatch People, Star Elders, Mother Earth, and all of Humanity, we propose a spiritual and ecological approach to healing our planet and our own collective soul consciousness. We are all related, all children of Mother Earth, and it is our responsibility to live and work together to create peace and harmony for all living beings. Our speakers will share their own personal encounters with these sentient beings as well as the messages that have been shared with them to assist in improving and healing ourselves, relationships, and perspective realities. This year, we will also be offering workshops on various spiritual, metaphysical, shamanic, and self-help subjects such as meditation, learning how to use spiritual tools, psychic readings, energy artists, healing sessions, etc. which may be subject to additional fees by the vendors and workshop presenters.

Seating is limited to 380 people in the lodge during the conference. Please email kellyjlapseritis@outlook.com for inquiries.

SEPTEMBER 6: Stagetime Theater School

StageTime Theatre School begins on Sept. 6 with grade school kids class beginning at 3:30 p.m. and grades 6-12 beginning at 5:15 p.m. Charlotte Alby will direct “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens for the Stagetime production this year!

SEPTEMBER 7: First Thursday Art Walk

Come see a painting demo by Gail Johannes at Trails End Gallery and art by Chris Lehwalder at ChewVino during the First Thursday Art Walk on Sept. 7 from 5:30 to 8 p.m. in downtown Chewelah.

SEPTEMBER 9: Benefit for Jim Burr

On May 8, Jim was in a motorcycle accident while riding with his son. After 51 days in a Portland hospital/rehab, Jim is currently paralysed from the mid-abdomen down. He and his family were left with large medical bills, home remodeling expenses and future outpatient rehab cost. As a result of Jim’s injury he is now unemployed. The funds raised will go to assist Jim and his family with these burdens. There will be a pulled pork BBQ dinner, a silent auction and a dessert auction at the Colville Ag Center. Tickets can be purchased at Clark’s All Sport, Ronnie D’s and Akers Pharmacy. Doors for the event on Sept. 9 open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

SEPTEMBER 14: Free Shred Event

The Chewelah Branch of Banner Bank will be holding their annual free shred event for the community on Thursday, September 14, 2-4 p.m.

Everybody is invited to bring up to three boxes or bags of documents to the bank’s parking lot that day to be shredded free of charge.

The bank is located at S. 106 2nd St. East. Call Banner Bank at 509-935-6789 for more information.

SEPTEMBER 15: National POW/MIA Remembrance Day

Representatives of Chewelah’s Veterans Organizations will conduct a “Missing Man Ceremony” at the American Legion Meeting Hall on Friday, Sept. 15 at 5:30 p.m. This moving tribute is a reminder that there are still nearly 83,000 veterans who remain missing in action or as prisoners of war from all conflicts since World War II. The public is invited to attend these events in honor of those who have served and those who are still missing. Please come and show your support.

SEPTEMBER 16: Colville Cruisers First Annual Car Show and Shine

Head out to the Colville Les Schwab Parking Lot between 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to see the Colville Cruisers. The Meet and Greet Cruise starts at the same location at 6 p.m. There is a $20 entry fee and that includes a dash plaque. There will be several awarded trophies at the event.

SEPTEMBER 16: Romp and Roar

The Chewelah Valley Lions Club is hosting the Romp ‘n Roar Golf Tournament and Scavenger Hunt on Sept. 16 at the Chewelah Golf Course with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Registration fee is $35 per person, with a non-member green fee of $20 per person. Registration deadline is Sept. 13. Grogs served 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., then there will be a team “dress up” photo. Golfers will have snacks and two drink tickets, then a famous taco bar lunch. There will also be a designer beer glass with a drink ticket to Quartzite Brewery and prizes for the top golf and scavenger hunt teams.

SEPTEMBER 16: Honoring the Fallen

The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States, Chewelah Post 2047 together with the American Legion Post 54, the Legion Riders, Sons of the American Legion and the Auxilairies are conducting a memorial service for all Stevens County Veterans who have died during the past year. This event will be held on Sept. 16, 2017 at 11 a.m. at the Children’s Pavilion in Chewelah City Park

SEPTEMBER 16: Used Christian Book Sale

Hands Across Nations is having a Used Christian Book Sale Fundraiser in the Fellowship Hall at Abundant Life Church on Saturday, Sept. 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Please help by donating your used Christian Books/DVD’s by dropping them off at the Abundant Life Church during office hours: Tuesday-Thursday, 8am-12 at N. 203. 2nd & Clay St. East, Chewelah. To make other arrangements, call the office at 935-8029 or Debbie at 935-6269.

Come to the event and meet HAN directors, Keith and Carolyn Jones to chat, and hear how God is using them through the literacy program, “Learning to Read to Read the Bible” in N. Uganda, Africa.

The Ugandan Crafts will be available for sale and lunch will be offered. HAN annual Dinner/Auction is October 7 in the Chewelah Civic Center.

Tickets will be available after Sept. 4 at Akers Drug, The Front Porch Antiques & Produce Store on Hwy 395 just S. of Arden or Michelle Lancaster in Colville at 509-675- 5649.

SEPTEMBER 16: Music on the Mountain

Chewelah Arts Guild has announced two concerts: the annual September “Music on the Mountain” concert and the second annual “Joy to the World,” a December 3 Christmas concert.

Spokane Symphony returns Saturday, September 16, to fill Chewelah Peak Learning Center with great music. It will be the 15th annual Music on the Mountain concert there.

“This is one of our area’s most popular arts events, so we’re excited to have the Symphony back at the Peak,” said Kay Comer-Lupton, CAG president. “The concert draws music lovers from all over Stevens County and beyond.”

Comer-Lupton said this year’s concert has financial support from a new contributor, the Vinson Foundation of Colville. “The Arts Guild is so grateful for all the business firms and individuals who contribute to Music on the Mountain,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without their support, because ticket sales cover less than 40 percemt of the costs.”

Tickets for the 2 p.m. Music on the Mountain concert will go on sale August 14 at Valley Drug Co. and Akers United Drug in Chewelah, House of Music in Colville, and online at www.chewelahartsguild.org

The “early-bird” price of an adult ticket is $20 through August 31. Tickets after that date are $25, still a bargain for a Spokane Symphony performance. Tickets for children 12 and under are $15.

The orchestra will be conducted by Jorge Luis Uzcategui, the symphony’s assistant conductor who will be directing his third MOM program.

CAG’s December 3 Christmas concert is a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee in the Abundant Life Fellowship church in Chewelah.

It will feature two fine choral ensembles: Choir Couer d’Alene, and Crescendo Community Chorus, a Spokane youth choir. A local group will be named to the program next month.

SEPTEMBER 19: Nursing Assistant Certification Class in Chewelah

Providence St. Joseph’s Hospital Long-term Care Unit is offering a Nursing Assistant Certified class beginning September 19. The classes will meet for seven weeks on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays.

All classes will be held in the Dominican Education Center and clinicals will be in the Long-term Care Unit. Nursing Assistants are valuable team members in the care of patients, residents, and clients in hospitals, long-term cares, clinics and home care. Currently, there are job openings within the TriCounty area for certified nursing assistants in a variety of health care settings. If you are interested in the class you may get additional information by emailing Becky.Miner@Providence.org or Theresa.Disque@Providence.org.

SEPTEMBER 20: Chewelah Arts Guild Pecha Kucha

You can learn a lot about art in six minutes forty seconds. Twenty slides worth, in fact, say organizers of a new event coming to Chewelah this September. Pecha Kucha started in Japan as a way for designers to share their work with others. The Chewelah Arts Guild is adopting this speedy presentation format, so that viewers can get a taste of local artists’ work. Presenters include Ellen Breiter (pastels), Chris Lehwalder (painting), Tim Nielsen (jewelry), Margo Sety (watercolors), Ed Broberg (photography) and Light Up the Park (community art event). Each artist or group will share 20 slides about their art or event in less than seven minutes.

Sponsored by Chewelah Arts Guild and the Independent, Bud Evans inspired this presentation after having attended a Pecha Kucha event at a dental convention. Evans searched around and found the closest Pecha Kucha event in Ellensburg, Washington.

He wanted to bring the concept to Chewelah. The fast pace allows for interest to build around art while providing exposure to many different artists in one evening. This free event will be offered September 20 at 7 p.m. at Quartzite Brewery.