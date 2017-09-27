Upcoming Events for Sept. 28-Nov. 10, 2017

Here are upcoming events for the local area between Sept. 28-Nov. 10, 2017…



SEPTEMBER 28: Libraries of Stevens County BOT Meeting

The Libraries of Stevens County Board of Trustees will hold their September meeting at the Lakeside Library on Thursday, September 28 at 1 p.m. The Lakeside Library is located at 5919 Hwy 291, Ste. 2, Nine Mile Falls, WA 99026. As always, the meeting is open to the public and comments are welcomed. Arrangements to provide reasonable accommodations including handicap accessibility or an interpreter will be made upon receiving forty-eight (48) hours advance notice. For further information please visit the Library’s website www.thelosc.org or call 233-9621.

SEPTEMBER 29: Clayton Grange Fall Harvest Fest

Clayton Grange #456 members thought we would do something new and special for our patrons and community as a thank you for your support!

With donations from outside local businesses and neighboring communities to help fund and supply equipment and time we are putting together a tasty feast on Friday September 29 at 5-7:30 p.m.!

We will be serving:

Smoked pork ribs (Hot dogs for those lil ones that would prefer)

Smoked beans

Corn on the cob

Potato and other salads

Drinks and desert

…at our usual $7 per plate price and kids under 12 eat free.

A very special thanks to Savage THC for the donation to make this possible and to Sandi Blake, Susan and Dallas Johnson for supplying the commercial smoker and help. Without your donations this would not be possible

The Clayton Grange is looking for volunteers to help with their Harvest Feast on Friday!

OCTOBER 1: Stevens County Free Metals Days

Stevens County, Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, will conduct its semi-annual free metals disposal day on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stevens County Landfill in Kettle Falls. Any scrap metal brought out on this day must be from a household source and free of any attached contaminants such as wood, rubber, plastic, fabric, ect.

Absolutely no garbage will be accepted on this day. We will accept household scrap metal at no charge to the public. Large appliances are acceptable but must be cleaned out and free of garbage.

Lawnmowers and rototillers are acceptable but only if the motor oil and gasoline has been drained. Barbed wire and fencing is acceptable but must be free of wooden posts, baling twine and other non-metals.

Unacceptable items: car/truck chassis and bodies, automotive engines and transmissions; paint cans or plastic coated wire; gas cylinders or shocks; small items such as nails, nuts, bolts and washers; small appliances such as toasters, irons, ect. (televisions and VCR’s are not appliances).

For further information contact Stevens County Solid Waste at 738-6106.

OCTOBER 1: Onion Creek Bargain Fair

On Sunday, Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. there will be bargains and fun for everyone! Free admission to shoppers. Sales space $5, no charge to non-profits. Call Onion Creek General Store. 732-6648

OCTOBER 1: Chewelah Valley Lions Bike Tour

Before you put your bike away for the winter, why not participate in the Lions Half Century Fall Bike Tour? The Bike Tour will be Oct. 1, starting at 10 a.m. Late registration in the Chewelah Park begins at 8:30 am. In addition to the 50 mile course and 25 mile course, there will also be an 8 mile and 10 mile course marked off!. For more than 15 years, the Chewelah Valley Lions, Boy Scout Troop 989 and the local North East Washington Amateur Radio operators have worked to support area bicycling enthusiasts who want to finish the year with a beautiful last ride. Boy Scouts and Lions members staff water/snack stations along the route. The Radio operators are posted along the ride to report on the bicyclists’ progress and safety.

One of the operators is a sweeper, in charge of following the last rider to make sure all the riders make it off the route safely. For those interested in the shortest route, it leaves the City Park and heads out Cottonwood Road for a few miles before turning back. The 25-mile route starts the same, but continues across on Hafer Road, crosses Hwy 395 to connect to HWY 231, where it extends to the Lane Mountain plant before turning around and repeating the route. For die hard riders, the 50-mile route will continue down Hwy 231 to Springdale, then turn back to Forest Center and head up to Waitts Lake…then back to Valley and Hwy 231 for the return trip. There will be plenty of fall foliage to enjoy along the way.

Hope to see you there!

Proceeds from the ride will support the Chewelah Valley Lions activity fund, so glasses, hearing aides, scholarships and other community projects. For information on the ride, contact Becky Washington at 509-935-6635 or find forms at http://www.chewelahvalleylions.com/forms/.

OCTOBER 2-5: City flushing water lines

The City Public Works Department will be flushing water lines city wide (not including Airport/Golf Course) Monday, October 2nd through Thursday, October 5 beginning at 6:30 a.m. and continuing throughout each day. Flushing could affect the water city wide. You may have water during this time, but it may be cloudy and/or rusty colored because of the sediment that has accumulated in the bottom of the lines during the past months. If you have low pressure or no water, please be patient as flushing may take 15 minutes to ½ hour in your area. If you encounter dirty water during this time, please avoid the use of ice-makers, dishwashers, and washing machines. Call 935-8311 with questions or concerns.

OCTOBER 6: Chamber’s #SimplyChewelah “1,000 Likes Celebration”

Help the #SimplyChewelah reach 1,000 Facebook Likes and then help celebrate with free Bread Box cookies at the Chewelah Farmers Market on Friday, Oct. 6! All you have to do is visit and “Like” the SimplyChewelah page on Facebook (and invite your friends to do the same!) and then come to the Chewelah Farmers Market at the city park on Oct. 6 for free Bread Box cookies.

#SimplyChewelah is a campaign started by the Chewelah Chamber of Commerce in 2015 to attract visitors and transplants to the area. #SimplyChewelah is an easy and fun way for residents to brag and show pride in their town. You can do it, too: Take a photo that shows something that you love about Chewelah, post it to Facebook and add #SimplyChewelah to your post.

OCTOBER 7: March with the Stevens County Republicans in Marcus

Republicans wishing to walk in the Marcus Ciderfest Parade can join fellow Republicans on Oct. 7. Lineup is at 10 a.m. and the parade starts at 10:30 a.m. in Marcus. The next Stevens County Republicans meeting will be on Oct. 14 at the Chewelah Senior Center.

OCTOBER 7: Chewelah Arts Guild Fall Roadside Cleanup

Twice a year Chewelah Arts Guild members, friends and family gather together to keep Highway 395 south of town clean for those entering our beautiful valley. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the meeting place is Flowery Trail Coffeehouse at 8 a.m.. We are usually finished before 11 a.m.

OCTOBER 9: Valley Community Watch Program

Join us on Monday, October 9 at 5:30 p.m. at the Valley Grange (3091 Waitts Lake Rd.) to continue to develop our local Community Watch program. We will have training provided by a regional Neighborhood Watch Coordinator and will have consultation available by local law enforcement. Learn about what you can do to make your home, neighborhood, and our community safer for everyone.

OCTOBER 11: Candidate Meet and Greet

The Chewelah Chamber of Commerce and The Independent are co-sponsoring a Candidate Meet and Greet for State and Local offices on Wednesday, October 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Jenkins Junior/Senior High School, 702 E. Lincoln Ave. in Chewelah.

Do you have a question or concern for a candidate? Want to get to know the candidates better before you vote for them? Then mark your calendars for the Candidate Meet and Greet.

Agenda of Events: 6-6:10 p.m. Welcome and introductions of candidates; 6:10-7:30 p.m. Moderated question and answer session; 7:30-8 p.m.Informal meet and greet.

Questions to any candidate position can be submitted in advance by the following methods:

– email to info@chewelah.org

– in person at the Chamber office at 401 S Park St. during business hours Tuesday through Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. or Friday 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

No questions will be accepted the night of the event.

OCTOBER 14: Libraries of SC BOT Meeting

The Libraries of Stevens County Board of Trustees will hold a conference call work session on Wednesday, October 4th, 12 p.m. Arrangements to provide reasonable accommodations or an interpreter will be made upon receiving forty-eight (48) hours advance notice. For further information, or how to join the conference call, please phone the Library Districts Admin Office 233-9621.

OCTOBER 27: Zombie Dash

Come and join us for our 5th annual Zombie Dash! The cost for this is $15 with a shirt, $5 with out a shirt, & $10 if you would like just the shirt. Please call the Rec Office at 684-6037 with any questions.

NOVEMBER 10: Canine Dine 2017

Kettle Falls Robotics Booster Club annual Dinner & Auction Event. Planned is a Chicken Cordon Bleu dinner with a no host limited bar and some Awesome Desserts served to you by the team! Silent and Live Auction items with auctioneer Jeff Pitts. Students will be presenting with past and present events and accomplishments along with some robots on site. Come support these bright and driven kids for their 2018 season. Doors open at 5:30. Tickets are $10 available thru Facebook, at Colville Auto Repair or contact Trisha 509-675-3232. Donations of items for auction are greatly appreciated!! Contact Trisha 675-3232 or Naomi Edwards 509-738-6388 Kettle Falls High School

Lions club calendars now available for Chewelah area

The Chewelah Valley Lions Club is now selling their famous calendars that feature birthdays and anniversaries of community members.

You can buy a calendar from any Chewelah Valley Lions Club member for $10 for the first calendar and $5 for each subsequent one. They will be delivered starting the last week in December. You can also submit birthdays and anniversaries by calling Jonni Graybeal at 936-3064.